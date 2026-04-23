Manchester City 'considering' making summer bid for unsettled Chelsea midfielder

By Saikat Mandal | 23 Apr 2026 20:48

Manchester City are reportedly weighing up a move for Enzo Fernandez ahead of the summer transfer window as they look to reinforce their midfield options.

The Argentine international joined Chelsea for a fee of £106m in 2023 and has since made 163 appearances for the West London club, establishing himself as a key figure in midfield.

Fernandez has also been in the spotlight recently after suggesting he could be open to joining Real Madrid in the future during the international break, which has fuelled speculation over his long-term future.

The 25-year-old was handed a two-match ban by Chelsea following the incident, although both the player and his representatives have since issued an apology.

Man City eyeing a move for Enzo Fernandez?

© Imago / Every Second Media

According to The Athletic, the Citizens are exploring the possibility of signing Fernandez despite what has been described as a turbulent campaign, during which he has still managed to score 12 goals across all competitions.

Pep Guardiola’s side are keen to strengthen in midfield and are considering a potential bid, although Fernandez is not the only name on their shortlist.

City have already confirmed that Bernardo Silva will leave the club when his contract expires, while uncertainty also surrounds Rodri, who has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Interest in Fernandez is believed to be at an early stage, with City also thought to be leading the race for Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest.

Chelsea could cash in on Enzo Fernandez

© Iconsport / SPI

The Blues reportedly could be open to selling Fernandez, particularly if they fail to qualify for the Champions League next season, which could prompt the player to consider his options.

There is also a growing sense that the midfielder may be unsettled at Stamford Bridge, increasing the likelihood of a potential summer departure.

However, Fernandez remains under contract until 2032, placing Chelsea in a strong negotiating position should they decide to sanction a sale.

As a result, any interested club, including Manchester City, would likely need to match or come close to the fee Chelsea originally paid to secure his signature.