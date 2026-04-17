Chelsea transfer news: Blues likely to listen to offers for 'unsettled' star

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 15:27

Chelsea are reportedly increasingly likely to consider offers for Enzo Fernandez this summer.

The Argentina international has barely been out of the headlines in recent weeks since suggesting that he was interested in a future move to Spain, more specifically Madrid.

Liam Rosenior and Chelsea chiefs reacted by imposing a two-match club ban, while Fernandez and his agent have since apologised for the developments.

However, despite holding a long-term contract at Stamford Bridge, it has become apparent that the relevant parties have held negotiations over fresh terms without finding a resolution.

With Chelsea announcing on Friday that Moises Caicedo has signed a new deal, focus will now seemingly turn to trying to resolving lingering issues with the World Cup winner.

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Chelsea to listen to Fernandez offers?

According to Caught Offside, Chelsea are open-minded to cashing in on the 25-year-old when the market reopens in June.

The report alleges that there is an acceptance behind the scenes that he has become increasingly unhappy with life at the club.

Acknowledging that Fernandez is also open to a transfer elsewhere, club officials will consider suitable proposals should they arrive.

Nevertheless, it is stressed that Chelsea will not want to sell Fernandez for a cut-price fee. When he signed from Benfica during the opening weeks of 2023, they committed to a £106.8m deal.

Real Madrid will realistically need to bid in the region of £100m if they are to tempt the Premier League club into a sale.

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Right time for Fernandez Chelsea exit?

Fernandez will return to the Chelsea squad for Saturday's Premier League fixture against Manchester United.

Nevertheless, with Chelsea at increasing risk of missing out on European football for 2026-27, they need to consider ways to fill a potential financial void.

At a time when Behdad Eghbali has also spoken on the club's transfer plans, generating funds through Fernandez's exit theoretically makes a lot of sense.

That is despite his 28 goals and 29 assists from 161 appearances in a Chelsea shirt.