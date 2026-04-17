Chelsea transfer news: Behdad Eghbali makes revelation that every Blues fan will support

By Darren Plant | 17 Apr 2026 12:40

Behdad Eghbali has suggested that Chelsea will be looking to sign "ready-made players" during the summer transfer window.

Although Chelsea were able to win last season's Conference League and the Club World Cup, BlueCo's transfer strategy continues to be heavily criticised.

During the March international break, Marc Cucurella called on the Blues owners to add more experience to the first-team squad.

Those comments came either side of Chelsea's elimination from the Champions League and the club's dismal form in the Premier League.

However, speaking at CAA’s World Congress of Sports conference in Los Angeles, Chelsea chief Eghbali has hinted that changes will be made during the summer.

© Imago / NurPhoto, Sports Press Photo

"We recognise we need balance"

While Eghbali was largely in support of how Chelsea have gone about their business, he indicated that he agreed with the notion that fewer prospects needed to be added to the senior ranks.

He said: "The view was to recruit and build elite players that can, frankly, be together and have that stability in the squad.

"We’re still in the 40th, 50th minute of that process. But the view is to keep, sign and retain and compensate and extend some of the world’s best players, and ultimately the view was you need, eight, 10, 12, 15 elite players to win and win sustainably, year after year.

"I think we’ve done a few things right, a lot of things right. We’ve got to be better on a few things, to add more ready-made players at this part of the project, to take (it ) to the next level, to be consistent over time.

"We recognise we need balance. We have world champions, we have Champions League winners, we have elite, elite young players. Experience has developed now. The team has been together for two or three years. The objective is to keep your best players, and we’ve done that, and there’s no intention to rebuild every three or four years. You tweak a model, you improve, you learn from mistakes.

“Our goal is to have elite, elite players on the pitch, elite characters off the pitch that our fans can bond with, that will be at the club, that will be club legends for the next 10 or 15 years and beyond. I think, generally, we’ve been fortunate, not in getting everything right, but we do have a core (of) good players, global players. Cole Palmer, Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez, Levi Colwill, Estevao Willian, Reece James."

© Imago / APL

BlueCo being forced into change of strategy?

Given the amount of young players that have been signed, it has suggested that BlueCo remained undeterred over how they want to go about their business.

However, a dramatic drop-off in form in the Premier League, Cucurella's comments and interest growing in the likes of Enzo Fernandez and Cole Palmer has increased the threat of disharmony behind the scenes.

Reports have suggested that captain Reece James was told that experienced players would be signed this summer and beyond, encouraging him to extend his contract.

Moises Caicedo also appears likely to sign fresh terms, but Chelsea face the threat of becoming a mid-table side in the Premier League unless they can get back to winning ways against Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion over the next four days.