Chelsea transfer news: Blues 'ready to sell' £40m signing just a year after Stamford Bridge arrival

By Carter White | 17 Apr 2026 12:34

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to sell Alejandro Garnacho during the upcoming summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old left Manchester United on transfer deadline day during the 2025 summer trading point, departing the Theatre of Dreams to link up with the Club World Cup winners at Stamford Bridge.

Garnacho has been linked with a shock switch away from the West London outfit ahead of the summer window, with South American giants River Plate said to be keen on the talents of the attacker.

However, it is currently unclear whether the Argentine would wish to take his attentions away from European football at such an early stage in his career - one which still promises to blossom in the future.

Garnacho could take to the pitch against his former employers on Saturday night, when Michael Carrick's Champions League-chasing Red Devils visit Chelsea's Stamford Bridge in the Premier League.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Chelsea 'open to selling' Garnacho this summer

According to The Sun, Chelsea have devised their transfer strategy surrounding out-of-favour attacker Garnacho ahead of the upcoming summer window, when the Londoners are set for another busy period.

The report claims that the current world champions are open to parting ways with the 21-year-old, who only signed from Manchester United for £40m near the beginning of the 2025-26 Premier League term.

Garnacho has made just four top-flight starts since Liam Rosenior arrived as the new head coach in January, with the former Strasbourg boss supposedly having reservations over the Argentine attacker.

Portugal international Pedro Neto is clearly the first-choice option for the Blues on the left flank this season, with fellow winger Jamie Gittens signed from Borussia Dortmund during the same window as Garnacho.

Garnacho's only competitive goals since the middle of January have arrived against lower-league opposition in cup competitions, the most recent of which being a late strike in the 7-0 FA Cup beating of Port Vale.

© Imago / Action Plus

One-year Chelsea flop

Garnacho faces the difficult situation of being in a squad where the current coach did not sanction his arrival, meaning that the winger may not be to the fancy of Rosenior heading into next season.

The 21-year-old has not helped his Stamford Bridge cause with just the single goal across 21 Premier League appearances, with the Argentine's lack of end product proving a major issue this term.

Garnacho has been a respectable contributor in cup games against inferior opposition, but his performances in the top flight of English football in 2025-26 have left a lot to be desired overall.