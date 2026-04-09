Chelsea transfer news: Alejandro Garnacho ‘contacted’ by manager of surprise club over summer move

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 15:53 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 16:00

Alejandro Garnacho has reportedly been presented with a surprise exit route from Chelsea after less than 12 months at Stamford Bridge.

The 21-year-old winger was signed by the Blues under former boss Enzo Maresca from Manchester United for a reported £40m in August 2025, signing a seven-year contract.

Garnacho has since started 21 of his 37 appearances for Chelsea across all competitions (1,935 minutes), contributing with eight goals and four assists.

The Argentina international has had most of his success with the West Londoners in cup competitions this term, netting six goals in eight matches across the EFL Cup and FA Cup.

However, Garnacho has struggled to make the desired impact and deliver consistently when called upon in the Premier League and Champions League, scoring just two goals and registering four assists in 29 games across both competitions.

© Imago

Garnacho already facing uncertain future at Chelsea

Garnacho recently received praise from Chelsea head coach Liam Rosenior, who told reporters: "Garna is a top player. We have changed a little bit tactically since I came in. I have wanted to dominate midfield areas, which has meant at times I have only played with one winger.

"But Garna is an outstanding player. What I have really liked in this period is his reaction to not starting. He has been training very, very well. He has shown real positivity."

However, Garnacho’s game time has reduced since Rosenior replaced Maresca in January, with the likes of Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer and Estevao all preferred in wide positions to Chelsea’s No.49.

In light of Garnacho’s ongoing difficulties at Stamford Bridge, TyC Sports journalist Gonzalo Carol claims that River Plate manager Eduardo Coudet has directly contacted the winger to discuss a potential move to Argentina.

© Imago / Action Plus

Chelsea ‘open’ to loaning Garnacho to River Plate this summer

Widely regarded as the most successful club in Argentina, 38-time title winners River Plate are said to have tested the waters to see if a high-profile deal is possible this summer, with Coudet having personally reached out to the player in the hope of persuading him to join.

The report indicates that Chelsea would be open to allowing River Plate to sign Garnacho on a season-long loan deal in the hope that the winger can rediscover his form and confidence away from the Premier League limelight.

Garnacho has been capped eight times by Argentina, but the winger has never lived in the country having been born and raised in Madrid before moving to England in 2020.

He is believed to be earning around £110,000 per week at Chelsea, and it remains unclear as to how much of that salary River Plate would be willing to cover should a deal be agreed.

For the time being, Garnacho will aim to finish the current campaign strongly and will hope to force his way back into Rosenior’s starting lineup, having started only four of Chelsea’s last 12 Premier League games.