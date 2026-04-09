Chelsea transfer news: Future of defender 'decided' ahead of crucial summer window

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Apr 2026 04:39 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 04:41

Chelsea reportedly intend to keep Josh Acheampong at the club despite fans' diappoinment at the young defender's lack of minutes.

Previously hailed as a future star by West Londoners, the youngster's minutes have not matched that status, raising questions about his long-term stay at Stamford Bridge.

The 19-year-old was a mainstay in matchday squads earlier in the campaign, but has found first-team opportunities increasingly difficult to come by since the turn of the year, especially since Liam Rosenior replaced Enzo Maresca.

It has now been revealed that the club will not sell the defender, despite not securing ample game time for his development.

Chelsea 'refuse to sell' Acheampong despite lack of minutes

© Imago / Gribaudi/ImagePhoto

According to The Express, Chelsea have reportedly decided that Acheampong remains a non-transferable asset despite falling down the pecking order at Stamford Bridge.

The defender was the subject of significant interest from Bayern Munich last summer and more recently from Crystal Palace during the January transfer window.

However, the hierarchy remains resolute that the England U-21 international is a fundamental part of their long-term strategy in the capital.

Acheampong has started just twice since the winter window closed, prompting questions from the fanbase about his immediate path to the starting XI.

The teenager's versatility across the backline is highly valued, even if his current exposure to senior football does not reflect his internal standing.

Will a summer loan move benefit Acheampong's progression?

© Imago

The upcoming summer window is set to be a pivotal juncture for the defender as Chelsea prioritise the signing of an established central defender.

With the club believed to be aiming to strengthen their defensive options, Acheampong faces even tougher competition alongside Reece James and Malo Gusto at right-back and Trevoh Chalobah, Wesley Fofana, Benoit Badiashile and Mamadou Sarr at centre-back.

The above source suggests that a loan move seems to be the most sensible solution to help the young player regain the match rhythm he showed earlier this season, when he demonstrated his potential.

However, the academy product has featured in fewer than half of the club's fixtures over the past year, a rate that threatens to stall his rapid upward trajectory.

A spell at a fellow Premier League side or a top-tier European club could provide the necessary platform for him to prove his readiness for a permanent role at Stamford Bridge.