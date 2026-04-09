Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Chelsea clash: Ruben Dias, John Stones, Josko Gvardiol latest

By Oliver Thomas | 09 Apr 2026 07:57 , Last updated: 09 Apr 2026 07:58

Manchester City will be looking to keep their Premier League title hopes alive when they travel to Stamford Bridge to face Champions League-chasing Chelsea on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens followed up their EFL Cup final triumph over Arsenal before the international break with a statement 4-0 victory over Liverpool in the FA Cup quarter-finals last weekend.

Pep Guardiola’s men are now tasked with reducing the nine-point gap that currently separated them from Premier League leaders Arsenal, who have played a game more and could increase their lead with success over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the final against Liam Rosenior’s side.

© Imago / Crystal Pix

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: April 25 (vs. Southampton)

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of this year, which required surgery.

It was initially suggested that the defender could miss the rest of the season, but he has recently made progress in his recovery and is expected to return to the grass at some stage next week.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: April 12 (vs. Chelsea)

Ruben Dias has missed Man City’s last two games with a hamstring issue, and a late call is set to be made on the defender’s availability for Sunday.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Calf

Possible return date: April 12 (vs. Chelsea)

John Stones picked up a minor calf problem on international duty with England and subsequently missed the EFL Cup final. The defender is currently a doubt for the visit of Chelsea this weekend.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.