Manchester City's most expensive signings ever ahead of an expected busy January transfer window

By Oliver Thomas | 31 Dec 2025 14:45 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 14:45

It is fair to say that Manchester City have been no strangers to splashing to cash on star signings since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008 and they have established themselves as one of the biggest spending clubs in Europe.

As well as signing high-profile players, the Citizens have taken full advantage of their global scouting network to unearth a number of hidden gems that have since been integrated into the first team and have developed into important players, helping the club win multiple titles and remain competitive across all fronts.

Man City are expected to be busy during the January transfer window, with players set to both join and depart the Premier League title hopefuls.

Antoine Semenyo is the club's top target during the winter market, with the Ghana international expected to arrive in a £65m transfer from Bournemouth.

Oscar Bobb's future is also the subject of much speculation, with the attacker potentially making a loan switch to Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund.

Semenyo would join the following list if he does indeed make the switch to the Etihad Stadium, but his transfer would still more than likely go down as a bargain considering how impressive he has been during the 2025-26 campaign.

The forward has nine goals and three assists in the Premier League for Bournemouth this term, and Man City have seemingly held off competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to win the race for his signature.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the 10 most expensive signings in Manchester City's history.

10. Kevin De Bruyne - £54m

© Reuters

From: Wolfsburg

Date: August 30, 2015

Age at the time: 24

Man City appearances: 422

Mans City goals: 108

Honours at Man City

Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24

FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23

EFL Cup (5): 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21

Community Shield (2): 2019, 2024

Champions League (1): 2022-23

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023

9. Jeremy Doku - £55m

© Reuters

From: Rennes

Date: August 24, 2023

Age at the time: 21

Honours at Man City

Premier League (1): 2023-24

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023

Community Shield (1): 2024

8. Aymeric Laporte - £57m

© Reuters

From: Athletic Bilbao

Date: January 30, 2018

Age at the time: 23

Man City appearances: 180

Man City goals: 12

Honours at Man City

Premier League (5): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23

FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23

EFL Cup (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21

Community Shield (1): 2018

Champions League (1): 2022-23

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023

7. Joao Cancelo - £60m (£26m + Danilo)

From: Juventus

Date: August 7, 2019

Age at the time: 25

Man City appearances: 154

Man City goals: 9

Honours at Man City

Premier League (3): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23

EFL Cup (1): 2020-21

6. Riyad Mahrez - £60m

© Reuters

From: Leicester City

Date: July 10, 2018

Age at the time: 27

Man City appearances: 236

Man City goals: 78

Honours at Man City

Premier League (4): 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23

FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23

EFL Cup (3): 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21

Community Shield (1): 2018

Champions League (1): 2022-23

5. Rodri - £62m

© Reuters

From: Atletico Madrid

Date: July 4, 2019

Age at the time: 23

Honours at Man City

Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24

FA Cup (1): 2022-23

EFL Cup (2): 2019-20, 2020-21

Community Shield (2): 2019, 2024

Champions League (1): 2022-23

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023

4. Omar Marmoush - £63.2m

© Imago

From: Eintracht Frankfurt

Date: January 23, 2025

Age at the time: 25

Honours at Man City

N/A

3. Ruben Dias - £65m

© Reuters

From: Benfica

Date: September 29, 2020

Age at the time: 23

Honours at Man City

Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24

FA Cup (1): 2022-23

EFL Cup (1): 2020-21

Community Shield (1): 2024

Champions League (1): 2022-23

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023

2. Josko Gvardiol - £77m

© Reuters

From: RB Leipzig

Date: August 5, 2023

Age at the time: 21

Honours at Man City

Premier League (1): 2023-24

UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023

FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023

Community Shield (1): 2024

1. Jack Grealish - £100m

© Reuters

From: Aston Villa

Date: August 5, 2021

Age at the time: 25

Honours at Man City