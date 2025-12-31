Manchester City's most expensive signings ever ahead of an expected busy January transfer window

It is fair to say that Manchester City have been no strangers to splashing to cash on star signings since Sheikh Mansour's takeover in 2008 and they have established themselves as one of the biggest spending clubs in Europe.
As well as signing high-profile players, the Citizens have taken full advantage of their global scouting network to unearth a number of hidden gems that have since been integrated into the first team and have developed into important players, helping the club win multiple titles and remain competitive across all fronts.
Man City are expected to be busy during the January transfer window, with players set to both join and depart the Premier League title hopefuls.
Antoine Semenyo is the club's top target during the winter market, with the Ghana international expected to arrive in a £65m transfer from Bournemouth.
Oscar Bobb's future is also the subject of much speculation, with the attacker potentially making a loan switch to Bundesliga team Borussia Dortmund.
Semenyo would join the following list if he does indeed make the switch to the Etihad Stadium, but his transfer would still more than likely go down as a bargain considering how impressive he has been during the 2025-26 campaign.
The forward has nine goals and three assists in the Premier League for Bournemouth this term, and Man City have seemingly held off competition from the likes of Manchester United and Liverpool to win the race for his signature.
Here, Sports Mole takes a look at the 10 most expensive signings in Manchester City's history.
10. Kevin De Bruyne - £54m
From: Wolfsburg
Date: August 30, 2015
Age at the time: 24
Man City appearances: 422
Mans City goals: 108
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (6): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (5): 2015-16, 2017-18, 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (2): 2019, 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
9. Jeremy Doku - £55m
From: Rennes
Date: August 24, 2023
Age at the time: 21
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (1): 2023-24
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
- Community Shield (1): 2024
8. Aymeric Laporte - £57m
From: Athletic Bilbao
Date: January 30, 2018
Age at the time: 23
Man City appearances: 180
Man City goals: 12
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (5): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (3): 2017-18, 2018-19, 2020-21
- Community Shield (1): 2018
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
7. Joao Cancelo - £60m (£26m + Danilo)
From: Juventus
Date: August 7, 2019
Age at the time: 25
Man City appearances: 154
Man City goals: 9
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (3): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (1): 2020-21
6. Riyad Mahrez - £60m
From: Leicester City
Date: July 10, 2018
Age at the time: 27
Man City appearances: 236
Man City goals: 78
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (4): 2018-19, 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23
- FA Cup (2): 2018-19, 2022-23
- EFL Cup (3): 2018-19, 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (1): 2018
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
5. Rodri - £62m
From: Atletico Madrid
Date: July 4, 2019
Age at the time: 23
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- EFL Cup (2): 2019-20, 2020-21
- Community Shield (2): 2019, 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
4. Omar Marmoush - £63.2m
From: Eintracht Frankfurt
Date: January 23, 2025
Age at the time: 25
Honours at Man City
N/A
3. Ruben Dias - £65m
From: Benfica
Date: September 29, 2020
Age at the time: 23
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (4): 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- EFL Cup (1): 2020-21
- Community Shield (1): 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
2. Josko Gvardiol - £77m
From: RB Leipzig
Date: August 5, 2023
Age at the time: 21
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (1): 2023-24
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023
- Community Shield (1): 2024
1. Jack Grealish - £100m
From: Aston Villa
Date: August 5, 2021
Age at the time: 25
Honours at Man City
- Premier League (3): 2021-22, 2022-23, 2023-24
- FA Cup (1): 2022-23
- Community Shield (1): 2024
- Champions League (1): 2022-23
- UEFA Super Cup (1): 2023
- FIFA Club World Cup (1): 2023