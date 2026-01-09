Antoine Semenyo takes iconic Man City shirt number as record-breaking transfer fee broken down

By Ben Knapton | 09 Jan 2026 09:45

Manchester City have confirmed the arrival and shirt number of Ghanaian attacker Antoine Semenyo from Bournemouth.

The 26-year-old becomes the Sky Blues' first signing of the January transfer window and has agreed a five-and-a-half-year deal with Pep Guardiola's side until the end of the 2030-31 season.

Semenyo was reported to have undergone his Man City medical on Thursday, and the ex-Bristol City attacker joins for a reported £62.5m plus £1.5m in add-ons, slightly less than the originally reported £65m release clause.

City have confirmed that the attacker is "immediately available" for selection, meaning that he could make his debut as early as Saturday's FA Cup third-round clash with Exeter City.

Additionally, Semenyo is fine to feature in the EFL Cup semi-final showdown with Newcastle United, despite representing Bournemouth earlier in the 2025-26 competition.

Antoine Semenyo reacts to Man City move as devastating link-up awaits

"I am so proud to have joined Manchester City," Semenyo told the official Citizens website. "I have watched City over the last decade under Pep Guardiola, and they have been the dominant team in the Premier League as well as achieving amazing things in the Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup.

"They have set the highest of standards and it’s a club with world-class players, world-class facilities and one of the greatest managers ever in Pep. I have so much scope for improvement, so to be at this club, at this stage of my career, is perfect for me. It’s a real privilege to be here.

“My best football is yet to come, I am sure of that. And City are in a great position – still involved in four competitions. I really feel I can help them have a strong second half of the season. The Etihad is my new home. I can’t wait to play in front of the fans here and I hope to show everyone what I can do."

Semenyo's switch to the blue half of Manchester will see the Ghana international form a devastating alliance with Erling Haaland; together, the duo already boast 30 Premier League goals this season, 20 for the Norwegian and 10 for the new arrival.

Semenyo - who becomes Bournemouth's all-time record sale - departs the Vitality Stadium with 32 goals and 13 assists to show from 110 Cherries appearances, including a sensational late winner against Tottenham Hotspur on his final appearance.

Antoine Semenyo takes iconic Man City shirt number

The 26-year-old proudly sported the number 24 shirt during his time at Bournemouth, but he was unable to retain that jersey at Man City, where it belongs to Croatian defender Josko Gvardiol.

Instead, Semenyo has selected the number 42, which was famously donned by legendary Ivorian midfielder Yaya Toure during his eight-year stint at the Etihad Stadium.

The ex-Bournemouth attacker has also sported the 42 for Ghana, Bristol City and Sunderland, which was the "inspiration" behind his choice of shirt at his new home.

"It was my first number at Bristol City when I first signed and that always stuck with me," he added. "It was either 42 or 24, and 24 wasn’t available so I went back to my first number. That was the inspiration behind it."

Semenyo's move to Man City could trigger the exit of an existing Sky Blues attacker, most likely Oscar Bobb after Guardiola's negative update on Savinho's recent injury.