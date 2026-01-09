Antoine Semenyo to Manchester City: When will big-money transfer be announced?

By Seye Omidiora | 09 Jan 2026 04:09

Antoine Semenyo has joined Manchester City from Bournemouth in a 64m deal, Sky Sports News reports.

According to the report, the Ghana international has signed a five-and-a-half-year contract to join Pep Guardiola's side from the Cherries.

The forward moves to the Premier League title contenders after three years at Bournemouth, joining in January 2023 in a £10m transfer.

Semenyo scored 32 goals in 110 appearances for the Cherries, with the majority of the wide attacker's efforts coming in the last 18 months, having netted 13 times in 42 appearances last season and 10 in 21 in the first half of the current season.

According to the above source, the deal should be announced sometime on Friday, circa 24 hours before the Cityzens' FA Cup third round tie against Exeter City.

Semenyo to Man City: Where does forward fit in?

© Imago / IPS

Adept with both feet, Semenyo offers Guardiola the option of playing on either flank.

While much of the Ghana international's damage has come on the left wing this term, the former Bristol City man can also be of service on the right, where he has had sufficient game time across his career and indeed in his time with the Cherries.

Semenyo's tendency to score low-probability efforts also stands him in good stead in Manchester, and his final goal for Andoni Iraola's team in Wednesday's 3-2 victory over Tottenham Hotspur was a prime representation of the forward's knack for the spectacular.

It will, however, he interesting to see how he fits in at the top level, having made the biggest career jump by swapping Dorset for Premier League and Champions League contention.

Guardiola takes City spending past the £425m mark

© Imago / News Images

Sky Sports News further reports that the arrival of the Ghana international takes City's total expenditure to a staggering £425.9m within the last year alone.

This investment includes high-profile deals for players such as Omar Marmoush and Nico Gonzalez as the club hierarchy looks to refresh an ageing squad.

Semenyo’s departure also marks a record-breaking period for Bournemouth, who have generated over £266m in player sales during the current season following several high-profile exits.

While the forward has consistently impressed on the south coast, he must now adapt quickly to the tactical demands of a title-chasing environment in Manchester.