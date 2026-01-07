Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Antoine Semenyo says goodbye to Cherries by scoring late stunner

By Matt Law | 07 Jan 2026 21:54 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 21:58

Antoine Semenyo signed off at Bournemouth with a late winner, as Andoni Iraola's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Wednesday night.

Mathys Tel sent Spurs into an early lead at the Vitality Stadium before Bournemouth turned the match around to lead 2-1 courtesy of goals from Evanilson and Eli Junior Kroupi.

Joao Palhinha looked to have snatched a draw for Tottenham with an excellent overhead kick, but Semenyo's late strike secured all three points for the Cherries.

The result has left Bournemouth in 15th spot in the Premier League table, one point behind 14th-placed Tottenham, who have lost for the eighth time in England's top flight this term.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Goodness me - what a finish.

Semenyo is expected to undergo a medical with Manchester City on Thursday ahead of a £65m switch to the Citizens, and this was some way to sign off at Bournemouth.

The Cherries will find it incredibly difficult to replace Semenyo, who has nine Premier League goals this season, but the 26-year-old was at least able to help his side secure a vital win.

The success is Bournemouth's first in the Premier League since the end of October, and it came against a Tottenham side that continue to look unconvincing under Thomas Frank.

Spurs have now only managed to win one of their last six in the Premier League, and this will be a tough result to accept considering that it came so, so late.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. TOTTENHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Mathys Tel goal vs. Bournemouth (5th minute, Bournemouth 0-1 Tottenham)

Mathys Tel with a lovely finish to give Spurs a dream start! ? pic.twitter.com/vZrE31jyWv — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Tottenham make the breakthrough in the fifth minute of the match, as Tel works his way into the Bournemouth penalty box before managing to find the bottom corner despite the fact that it looked very difficult to do so from that angle!

Evanilson goal vs. Tottenham (22nd minute, Bournemouth 1-1 Tottenham)

Evanilson levels for the Cherries against Spurs! ? pic.twitter.com/BZMhCWq6wI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Bournemouth level the scores in the 22nd minute, and it is Evanilson on the scoresheet, with the striker heading a cross from Marcus Tavernier into the back of the net.

Eli Junior Kroupi goal vs. Tottenham (37th minute, Bournemouth 2-1 Tottenham)

Bournemouth have turned it around! ? pic.twitter.com/YajfgoC5W1 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Bournemouth take the lead in the 37th minute of the match, as Junior Kroupi turns a cross from Marcos Senesi into the back of the net from close range.

Joao Palhinha goal vs. Bournemouth (78th minute, Bournemouth 2-2 Tottenham)

João Palhinha, WOW! ? pic.twitter.com/0dTLlyjRxK — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

Tottenham level the scores in the 78th minute of the match through Palhinha, with the midfielder scoring an incredible overhead kick - what a moment for the Portugal international.

Antoine Semenyo goal vs. Tottenham (95th minute, Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham)

Antoine Semenyo with a fine strike ✨ pic.twitter.com/GzTVg5DeAQ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 7, 2026

You couldn't write it! In what is almost certainly his final match for Bournemouth, Semenyo scores a late third for the Cherries, finding the bottom corner from outside the box.

That has surely won the match for Bournemouth.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTOINE SEMENYO

?? Semenyo says goodbye to Bournemouth with a 3-points goal!



He’s set for medical at Manchester City tomorrow.



Who’s been your Man of the Match? pic.twitter.com/K4V5l2ktfd — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 7, 2026

It has to be Semenyo.

The attacker showed why Man City are signing him with a brilliant late goal, and he was a constant threat to Tottenham with his direct running and movement - Bournemouth will miss him badly.

BEST STAT

95 - Timed at 94:40, Antoine Semenyo has scored Bournemouth's second-latest ever winning goal in a Premier League match, after Luis Sinisterra v Everton in August 2024 (95:37). Curtain. pic.twitter.com/U5sk4NxjJg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 7, 2026

BOURMEMOUTH VS. TOTTENHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 42%-58% Tottenham

Shots: Bournemouth 11-16 Tottenham

Shots on target: Bournemouth 3-4 Tottenham

Corners: Bournemouth 3-7 Tottenham

Fouls: Bournemouth 19-10 Tottenham

WHAT NEXT?

Bournemouth's attention will now switch to the FA Cup, preparing to tackle fellow Premier League side Newcastle United in the third round on Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be in action in the same competition on the same afternoon, with Spurs facing Aston Villa in what is shaping up to be a fascinating battle.