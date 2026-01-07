Premier League Gameweek 21
Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham Hotspur: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Antoine Semenyo says goodbye to Cherries by scoring late stunner

What a parting gift! Semenyo signs off at Bournemouth with late winner against Spurs
Antoine Semenyo signed off at Bournemouth with a late winner, as Andoni Iraola's side beat Tottenham Hotspur 3-2 in a Premier League cracker on Wednesday night.

Mathys Tel sent Spurs into an early lead at the Vitality Stadium before Bournemouth turned the match around to lead 2-1 courtesy of goals from Evanilson and Eli Junior Kroupi.

Joao Palhinha looked to have snatched a draw for Tottenham with an excellent overhead kick, but Semenyo's late strike secured all three points for the Cherries.

The result has left Bournemouth in 15th spot in the Premier League table, one point behind 14th-placed Tottenham, who have lost for the eighth time in England's top flight this term.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Goodness me - what a finish.

Semenyo is expected to undergo a medical with Manchester City on Thursday ahead of a £65m switch to the Citizens, and this was some way to sign off at Bournemouth.

The Cherries will find it incredibly difficult to replace Semenyo, who has nine Premier League goals this season, but the 26-year-old was at least able to help his side secure a vital win.

The success is Bournemouth's first in the Premier League since the end of October, and it came against a Tottenham side that continue to look unconvincing under Thomas Frank.

Spurs have now only managed to win one of their last six in the Premier League, and this will be a tough result to accept considering that it came so, so late.

BOURNEMOUTH VS. TOTTENHAM HIGHLIGHTS

Mathys Tel goal vs. Bournemouth (5th minute, Bournemouth 0-1 Tottenham)

Tottenham make the breakthrough in the fifth minute of the match, as Tel works his way into the Bournemouth penalty box before managing to find the bottom corner despite the fact that it looked very difficult to do so from that angle!

Evanilson goal vs. Tottenham (22nd minute, Bournemouth 1-1 Tottenham)

Bournemouth level the scores in the 22nd minute, and it is Evanilson on the scoresheet, with the striker heading a cross from Marcus Tavernier into the back of the net.

Eli Junior Kroupi goal vs. Tottenham (37th minute, Bournemouth 2-1 Tottenham)

Bournemouth take the lead in the 37th minute of the match, as Junior Kroupi turns a cross from Marcos Senesi into the back of the net from close range.

Joao Palhinha goal vs. Bournemouth (78th minute, Bournemouth 2-2 Tottenham)

Antoine Semenyo goal vs. Tottenham (95th minute, Bournemouth 3-2 Tottenham)

You couldn't write it! In what is almost certainly his final match for Bournemouth, Semenyo scores a late third for the Cherries, finding the bottom corner from outside the box.

That has surely won the match for Bournemouth.

MAN OF THE MATCH - ANTOINE SEMENYO

It has to be Semenyo.

The attacker showed why Man City are signing him with a brilliant late goal, and he was a constant threat to Tottenham with his direct running and movement - Bournemouth will miss him badly.

BEST STAT

BOURMEMOUTH VS. TOTTENHAM MATCH STATS

Possession: Bournemouth 42%-58% Tottenham

Shots: Bournemouth 11-16 Tottenham

Shots on target: Bournemouth 3-4 Tottenham

Corners: Bournemouth 3-7 Tottenham

Fouls: Bournemouth 19-10 Tottenham

WHAT NEXT?

Bournemouth's attention will now switch to the FA Cup, preparing to tackle fellow Premier League side Newcastle United in the third round on Saturday.

Tottenham, meanwhile, will be in action in the same competition on the same afternoon, with Spurs facing Aston Villa in what is shaping up to be a fascinating battle.

