Man City transfer news: Full Semenyo details revealed with Citizens-bound winger 'undergoing medical' today

By Carter White | 08 Jan 2026 13:01

Bournemouth attacker Antoine Semenyo is reportedly set to complete a medical at Manchester City ahead of his proposed winter switch.

The 26-year-old played his final match for the Cherries on Wednesday night, when the South Coast club defeated Tottenham Hotspur.

Semenyo managed to sign off from Bournemouth duties in fitting fashion, netting an added-time winner to the delight of supporters inside the Vitality Stadium.

The Ghana international has now scored 10 goals and provided three assists across 20 Premier League matches this term.

Since making the move from Championship outfit Bristol City in January 2023, Semenyo has bagged 32 goals across 110 appearances.

© Imago / Sportimage

Man City 'finalise' Semenyo terms ahead of medical

According to The Athletic, Semenyo has travelled up to Manchester today (January 8) ahead of a high-profile move to the eight-time English champions.

The report claims that the 26-year-old will complete a medical at Man City before signing a contract until the summer of 2031.

It is understood that the Citizens have agreed a deal for Semenyo without triggering his release clause of £65m.

Pep Guardiola's side are supposedly set to pay a guaranteed £62.5m - spread over 24 months - plus £1.5m in potential bonuses.

Looking to benefit in the future from their impending club-record sale, Bournemouth will pocket 10% of the profit that Man City earn from any transfer of Semenyo.

What are Man City getting in Semenyo?

Following slightly in the footsteps of local rivals Manchester United, the Citizens have poached a proven Premier League attacker from a lower-ranked club.

The Ghanaian has kept Bournemouth away from relegation worries this season with 13 goal contributions across 20 top-flight matches.

Semenyo will bring a frightening ability to hurt teams on the counter-attack, with the potential to strike formidable partnerships with the likes of Erling Haaland and Jeremy Doku.