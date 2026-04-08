Brighton transfer news: The unique reason why Seagulls have 'distinct advantage' in race for Bundesliga attacking protege

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Apr 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 08 Apr 2026 15:08

Brighton & Hove Albion appear to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of highly-rated FC Koln attacker Said El Mala.

The 19-year-old is enjoying a breakout season in the Bundesliga, scoring 10 goals and registering four assists in 28 league games for a Koln outfit battling to avoid relegation.

El Mala was playing in the German third division last season, but he is now an outside contender to earn a place in the senior national team squad for the 2026 World Cup.

His impressive performances are also understood to have caught the attention of several European clubs ahead of the summer transfer window, with Brighton said to be one team keeping tabs on his progress.

El Mala currently plays in the same team as his brother Malek El Mala and has done so throughout his career to date – this is something he would like to continue.

As quoted by 90min.de, the youngster said: “We talk every day, we live together, and we share the same friends. We have a particularly strong bond, like two pieces glued together that simply cannot be separated.”

© Iconsport / PictureAlliance

Brighton ‘happy to sign’ El Mala and his brother from Koln

According to Sports Witness, those quotes come as good news for Brighton, as they are currently the only suitors who are happy to sign both El Mala brothers.

The Seagulls are said to have been chasing El Mala since last summer, with talks having already taken place behind the scenes over a proposed transfer.

Brighton’s interest in both Malek and Said will go down well with their family, as they recently became the latter's representatives.

Said is aware that he may have to split from his brother at some stage in his career, but he is still keen to play alongside him for as long as possible.

“We are aware that this moment might eventually come, but as long as things stand as they do, we are enjoying it,” he told reporters.

© Imago / Jan Huebner

Brighton edge ahead of European rivals in El Mala race

Because of their interest in signing Malek El Mala, Fabian Hurzeler's Brighton seemingly have a ‘distinct advantage’ in the race to sign Said this summer, moving them ahead of other top European clubs.

Previous reports have claimed that Premier League trio Manchester City, Manchester United and Chelsea have all expressed an interest in signing El Mala.

Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund and reigning Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with the teenager, who is thought to be valued between £43m (€50m and £52m (€60m).

Brighton’s interest in El Mala comes at a time when they have also been linked with a move for the Championship’s top scorer Zan Vipotnik, who has scored 20 league goals for Swansea City this season.