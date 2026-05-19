Portugal name World Cup squad: Roberto Martinez reveals why Junior Kroupi turned down call-up

By Darren Plant | 19 May 2026 15:00

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez has revealed that he 'respects' Junior Kroupi's decision to turn down a call-up to his national team squad ahead of the World Cup.

Kroupi, who is expected to feature for Bournemouth against Manchester City on Tuesday night, has found himself in the spotlight courtesy of his form in the Premier League.

Twelve goals from 31 appearances for the 19-year-old have led to speculation that he could join a bigger club during the summer transfer window.

Such form had put him in contention for a surprise place at the World Cup, albeit not for his native France.

With Kroupi's mother of Portuguese descent, there had been the possibility of him switching allegiances to Portugal.

© Imago

Martinez speaks on Kroupi Portugal interest

On Tuesday, Martinez confirmed his 26-player squad for the World Cup, with the usual big names such as Cristiano Ronaldo dominating the selection.

Nevertheless, he confirmed that speculation of interest in Kroupi had been true, only for the starlet to turn down his advances.

Martinez said: "Before the March training camp, we approached him. But one thing is accompanying players who can wear the Portugal shirt, another is the player's willingness.

"And in this case, Junior wanted to represent France, so we respect that."

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Kroupi Portugal rejection no surprise

With Kroupi the son of former Ivory Coast international Eli Kroupi, he also theoretically has the option of representing the African nation.

However, not only did Kroupi spend 12 years associated with French club Lorient prior to his transfer to Bournemouth, he has racked up 39 appearances throughout the youth national team age ranges with France.

Three goals have been netted from five appearances for the Under-21s, and a continuation of his current form will surely lead to a chance with France when they enter a new era under a different manager after the World Cup.

From Martinez's perspective, Kroupi was not the only player who he made contact with around the time of the March international break, with Wolverhampton Wanderers prospect Mateus Mane switching his allegiances from England to Portugal around that time.

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