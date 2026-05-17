Arsenal transfer news: Blow for Mikel Arteta as £87m "offer" not enough to tempt Premier League club to sell forward

By Lewis Nolan | 17 May 2026 17:14 , Last updated: 17 May 2026 18:04

Bournemouth chief Tiago Pinto has insisted that Eli Junior Kroupi will not be sold in the transfer window, in a blow to the likes of Arsenal.

The Premier League title could be won by the Londoners next week if they get the better of Burnley on Monday and Manchester City draw with Bournemouth.

Mikel Arteta will hope that the Cherries can continue their excellent form when they face City on Tuesday, and their hopes of clinching the title on that day could rest on teenager Kroupi.

The 19-year-old has been linked to the Emirates, but Bournemouth chief Pinto has ruled out a sale at any price, telling 365scores: "Junior Kroupi will not be leaving the club. His contract is for more than four years.

"There is no release clause in the contract, and he will not be going anywhere. We will not sell Kroupi even if we receive offers of €100m (£87.2m)."

Arsenal are no strangers to paying high fees for star players having splashed out more than £100m on Declan Rice, and they will likely be at the front of the queue for Kroupi if Bournemouth reconsider their stance.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Eli Junior Kroupi assessed: Is Bournemouth star worth nearly £100m?

Kroupi has primarily operated behind a number 10, with the attacker stationed behind striker Evanilson the last time he scored a goal, which was against Crystal Palace on May 3.

The teenager has shown a preference to drift towards the left side of the pitch, though he is comfortable linking play on the right side too.

ELI JUNIOR KROUPI 2025-26 STATS Premier League Appearances: 31 Starts: 19 Minutes: 1,525 Goals: 12 Assists: 0

In 31 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth, the Frenchman has scored 12 goals, with two of those strikes coming from outside the box.

No other teenager in the history of the Premier League has scored more than 12 goals in their debut season, highlighting his immense potential, and he has two games left to claim the record outright.

Where would Eli Junior Kroupi fit in at Arsenal under Arteta?

While Kroupi could play as an attacking midfielder under Arteta, he may find it difficult to gain consistent minutes in his favoured role.

Captain Martin Odegaard is a favourite of the Gunners boss, while Eberechi Eze is sure to regularly feature as a number 10.

There is a strong argument that the best thing for the teenager's development would be to stay at Bournemouth and assess his options with another season of Premier League football under his belt.