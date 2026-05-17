Liverpool: Three stats that show why FSG must sack Arne Slot after explosive Mohamed Salah statement

By Matthew Cooper | 17 May 2026 17:26

Arne Slot enjoyed an excellent start to his tenure as Liverpool manager, winning the Premier League in his first season in charge.

However, the Reds have struggled this season despite spending more than £400m on new signings and they could fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Liverpool were beaten 4-2 by Aston Villa on Friday and Mohamed Salah, who is leaving the club at the end of the season, shared an explosive statement on social media that appeared to be critical of Slot's tactics.

"I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions," Salah said. "It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve.

"I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies. That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it."

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at three damning statistics that suggest Liverpool should sack Slot this summer.

© Iconsport / PA Images

Arne Slot sack reason 1: Unwanted history

Liverpool have now suffered 20 losses across all competitions this season, including their defeat on penalties to Crystal Palace in the Community Shield.

No other Liverpool manager has lost that many games in a single season and things could get even worse for Slot if the Reds lose their final match of the season against Brentford on Sunday.

However, Slot remains confident that he can turn things around, insisting: "I can understand at this moment in time [the fans] don't have confidence or a lot of feeling that things can be much better next season, but I think they are underestimating what a transfer window can do, what a new start can do."

© Imago / David Rawcliffe / Propaganda photo

Arne Slot sack reason 2: Defensive struggles

Liverpool have also conceded 52 league goals so far this season, which is the most in a 38-game Premier League campaign.

The Reds have also conceded the most set-piece goals in the league with 20 and their defensive frailties were plain to see against Villa.

Ollie Watkins, who bagged a brace for Villa in that game, gave a worrying assessment for Liverpool fans as he said: "They're disjointed at the back and I feel like there's a lot of space for me to run into. I'm going to get chances against them."

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

Arne Slot sack reason 3: Record against rivals

Liverpool's defeat to Villa was their final away game of the season and the Reds have failed to beat any of the other top nine sides away from home.

In eight games, they have lost seven and drawn one with a negative goal difference of 10 and Slot has admitted his side have not been good enough.

"That’s one of the reasons we are here; we’ve dropped too many points [away]," he said. "Dropping points in away games happens mainly after Europe in games where Liverpool are usually able to win. Villa away is always difficult but we’ve dropped points in away games where we usually don’t. That is one of the reasons why we have not qualified yet for the Champions League."

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will stick with Slot but former Reds star Xabi Alonso, who had been mooted as a potential replacement for the Dutchman, has officially been appointed Chelsea manager.