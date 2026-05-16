Liverpool transfer news: Yan Diomande's teammate on 'radar' ahead of summer window

By Saikat Mandal | 16 May 2026 20:54

Liverpool are reportedly preparing for a major rebuilding process in the summer transfer window, with strengthening the attacking department expected to be one of the club’s top priorities.

The Reds sit fifth in the Premier League table with 59 points from 37 matches, and even if they go on to secure Champions League qualification, the campaign will still be viewed as deeply underwhelming by the club’s standards.

Arne Slot is believed to view the upcoming transfer window as a crucial opportunity to refresh the squad, particularly after a season that has exposed several tactical and personnel shortcomings.

A glaring issue has been Liverpool’s lack of pace and penetration in the wide areas, a problem that will only become more pronounced with Mohamed Salah set to depart.

The Reds also struggled to adequately replicate the width, directness and attacking threat previously offered by Luis Diazat his best, making the recruitment of dynamic wide players an obvious priority.

Antonio Nusa: Yan Diomande's teammate on Liverpool's radar

© Imago / DeFodi Images

There is a growing belief that adding explosive and versatile wide forwards could also help unlock the best from Alexander Isak, whose first season following his high-profile move from Newcastle United has been inconsistent.

Liverpool have already been heavily linked with Yan Diomande, but it appears his RB Leipzig teammate Antonio Nusa is also under consideration.

According to the i Paper, Liverpool are tracking the Norwegian winger after an encouraging campaign in Germany, where he has impressed alongside Diomande.

The 21-year-old has recorded four goals and three assists in the Bundesliga this season, though there remains a sense that his ceiling is considerably higher than those numbers suggest.

Diomande or Barcola better fit than Nusa?

© Imago

Nusa offers useful versatility across the frontline, although he is most effective operating from the left, where he can cut inside onto his stronger foot and attack defenders directly.

Blessed with electric pace and natural dribbling ability, the Norwegian would certainly add a different dimension, but Diomande arguably remains the more exciting and complete long-term option.

Liverpool have reportedly considered spending as much as £75m on Diomande, whose breakout campaign has delivered 13 goals and seven assists in his first season at Leipzig.

The Reds also continue to be linked with Bradley Barcola of Paris Saint-Germain, though competition from several Premier League rivals could make any potential deal significantly more complicated.