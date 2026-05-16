Liverpool transfer news: Reds face strong Bayern Munich competition for £87m attacker

By Saikat Mandal | 16 May 2026 19:35

Liverpool could reportedly face fierce competition from several European heavyweights, including Bayern Munich, in the race to sign Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig.

The 19-year-old has enjoyed a sensational breakthrough campaign in Germany following his arrival from Leganes last summer, registering 13 goals and seven assists across all competitions.

Widely regarded as one of the most exciting young attacking talents in European football, it comes as little surprise that some of the continent’s biggest clubs are circling.

Liverpool are expected to strengthen in the wide attacking areas with Mohamed Salah set to depart, and Diomande has reportedly emerged as one of the options being considered as part of that rebuild.

Leipzig, however, value the attacker highly and have reportedly placed an £87m price tag on him, a figure that could prove a significant obstacle to any immediate deal.

Liverpool face competition for Yan Diomande

© Iconsport / DeFodi Images

According to TeamTalk, Liverpool have already held talks with Diomande’s representatives and remain engaged in discussions over a potential future move.

The teenager’s stock has risen even further after earning a call-up to the Ivory Coast national football team following his outstanding campaign, although there is reportedly a growing feeling that he could remain in Germany for at least another 12 months.

Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea have all reportedly monitored his development closely, while Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain are also credited with interest, though neither are said to be pushing for an immediate move.

In Germany, Bayern are believed to remain strong admirers of Diomande and reportedly view the versatile forward as a serious long-term target, convinced he has the tools to develop into one of Europe’s defining attackers over the coming years.

Bayern unlikely to move for Yan Diomande

© Imago / Picture Point LE

There is little doubt over Diomande’s potential, but Bayern’s current squad dynamics may make an immediate move unlikely.

The Bundesliga champions already boast elite wide options in Michael Olise and Luis Diaz, while highly rated youngster Lennart Karl has also emerged as a promising depth option.

Bayern are additionally being linked with a move for Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, which suggests their immediate priority may lie elsewhere rather than investing another huge fee in a similar profile.