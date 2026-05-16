Team News: Sevilla vs. Real Madrid injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Matt Law | 16 May 2026 18:00

Real Madrid will continue their La Liga campaign against Sevilla on Sunday night.

Los Blancos occupy second spot in the La Liga table and will finish in that position this term, while Sevilla are 12th and not yet safe from relegation.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two sides ahead of the clash.

SEVILLA

Out: Marcao (foot), Manu Bueno (muscle)

Doubtful: Isaac Romero (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vlachodimos; Carmona, Castrin, Salas, Suazo; Vargas, Gudelj, Agoume, Oso; Adams, Maupay

REAL MADRID

Out: Rodrygo (knee), Arda Guler (hamstring), Eder Militao (hamstring), Ferland Mendy (thigh), Federico Valverde (head)

Doubtful: Dean Huijsen (illness), Andriy Lunin (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Courtois; Alexander-Arnold, Huijsen, Rudiger, F Garcia; Pitarch, Tchouameni; Brahim, Bellingham, Vinicius; Mbappe