Team News: Newcastle vs. West Ham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 16 May 2026 17:30

Needing a win to ensure that the race for Premier League survival will go down to the final day, West Ham United face Newcastle United at St James' Park on Sunday evening.

The Hammers lie two points adrift of safety in the Premier League table, whereas the Magpies occupy 13th place but are within touching distance of a top-half spot.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

NEWCASTLE

Out: Lewis Miley (calf), Emil Krafth (knee), Tino Livramento (groin), Fabian Schar (ankle)

Doubtful: Joelinton (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pope; Hall, Thiaw, Botman, Burn; Tonali, Guimaraes; Barnes, Woltemade, Ramsey; Osula

WEST HAM

Out: Adama Traore (quadriceps)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Hermansen; Todibo, Disasi, Mavropanos; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Fernandes, Diouf; Bowen, Summerville; Castellanos