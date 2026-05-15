West Ham lineup vs. Newcastle: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture including Callum Wilson call

By Ben Knapton | 15 May 2026 08:44

West Ham United striker Callum Wilson could join an exclusive club of Premier League goalscorers in Sunday's clash with Newcastle United at St James' Park.

The former Magpies attacker controversially had a late equaliser ruled out in last weekend's 1-0 defeat to Arsenal, which left the Irons two points adrift of safety in the Premier League table.

Nuno Espirito Santo's side could therefore have their fate sealed in gameweek 37 if they fail to win and Tottenham Hotspur beat Chelsea, but Wilson has already haunted one erstwhile employer in 2025-26.

The 34-year-old netted twice against Bournemouth in November, and he could now become just the third player to score 2+ goals against two former clubs in one Premier League season, after Chris Wood and Nicolas Anelka.

However, Wilson is still expected to lose out to Valentin Castellanos for a start in an unchanged attack, also comprising Crysencio Summerville and Jarrod Bowen.

Santo's switch to a 3-4-2-1 system almost paid off against Arsenal, so the Hammers boss may see no reason to alter that formula on Sunday, as Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Tomas Soucek, Mateus Fernandes and El Hadji Malick Diouf continue in the bank of four.

Jean-Clair Todibo was among two guilty parties for West Ham's disallowed goal against Arsenal, tugging on David Raya's shirt while Pablo had his arm across the Spaniard's neck, but the former is expected to continue in an untouched rearguard.

West Ham United possible starting lineup:

Hermansen; Todibo, Disasi, Mavropanos; Wan-Bissaka, Soucek, Fernandes, Diouf; Bowen, Summerville; Castellanos

> Click here to see how Newcastle could line up against West Ham

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