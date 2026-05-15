Chelsea manager latest: Blues squad identify ‘ideal’ next boss as talks with 44-year-old move forward

By Lewis Blain | 15 May 2026 08:25 , Last updated: 15 May 2026 08:25

Chelsea are increasingly confident of landing Xabi Alonso as their next permanent manager following positive talks with the Spaniard’s camp.

The former Real Madrid and Bayer Leverkusen boss has emerged as the leading candidate to replace Liam Rosenior after his short-lived spell at Stamford Bridge ended last month.

And crucially for Chelsea’s hierarchy, Alonso is also believed to be the overwhelming favourite among senior players inside the dressing room.

Chelsea players want Xabi Alonso as their next manager

© Imago / PPAUK

According to the Guardian, Chelsea’s squad reportedly view Alonso as the 'ideal figure' to steady the club after another turbulent campaign.

Talks between the Blues and Alonso’s representatives are said to be progressing well, with a sense at Stamford Bridge that momentum is building towards an agreement.

While no deal has yet been finalised, Alonso has clearly moved to the front of Chelsea’s shortlist ahead of rivals, including Andoni Iraola, Marco Silva, Oliver Glasner and Filipe Luis.

Chelsea are expected to accelerate negotiations once the FA Cup final against Manchester City is out of the way, with growing belief across the game that Alonso is now seriously considering the role.

Why do Chelsea want Xabi Alonso as their next manager?

© Iconsport / Cesar Cebolla, Pressinphoto

There are several reasons why Chelsea view Alonso as the standout candidate.

His status within football is arguably one of the biggest - he was one of the finest midfielders of his generation, winning major honours with Liverpool, Real Madrid, Bayern Munich and Spain, and Chelsea believe that pedigree would immediately command respect inside the dressing room.

The Blues also feel his reputation would help enormously in the transfer market when trying to attract elite-level players again.

Chelsea’s hierarchy have tracked Alonso closely since his managerial breakthrough at Bayer Leverkusen, where he guided the German side to a historic Bundesliga title in 2024. Despite his difficult spell at Madrid afterwards, there is admiration for how he has reflected on that experience and looked to improve as a coach.

Importantly, Chelsea are also prepared to compromise slightly on their structure to land him. Alonso has requested greater influence over signings, and while the club’s recruitment model will remain in place, there is now recognition internally that a manager of his stature must have a stronger voice in transfer decisions.

Will Xabi Alonso become the next Chelsea manager?

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press Wire

At this stage, it increasingly feels like the most likely outcome.

Chelsea’s dressing room clearly want a manager with authority and personality after frustrations developed during Rosenior’s brief tenure, and Alonso appears to tick every box in that regard.

The biggest obstacle always looked to be control over recruitment, but signs suggest both sides are moving closer to finding a workable compromise. Chelsea are not about to abandon their sporting director-led structure, though there appears to be a willingness to give Alonso more influence than previous coaches received.

With Liverpool expected to stick with Arne Slot and other elite vacancies currently limited, Chelsea may feel this is the perfect moment to strike.

If talks continue progressing at the current rate, then Alonso’s arrival at Stamford Bridge this summer would not come as a surprise.