Chelsea manager latest: Two names 'leap' to front of BlueCo shortlist as 'recurring issue' emerges

By Lewis Blain | 06 May 2026 13:18

BlueCo’s search for a new permanent manager at Chelsea is beginning to narrow down after weeks of discussions behind the scenes.

The London side are still assessing multiple options following the departure of Liam Rosenior, but two names are now emerging as serious contenders.

But one 'lingering issue' continues to complicate the process for the Stamford Bridge hierarchy.

Chelsea managerial shortlist now has two clear candidates

© Imago / Sports Press Photo

Chelsea remain under the interim guidance of Under-21s coach Calum McFarlane while the club continue their managerial search ahead of the summer.

Several high-profile candidates have been discussed internally, including Francesco Farioli and Oliver Glasner, though neither currently appears likely to land the role.

Instead, BlueCo's attention is increasingly shifting towards Xabi Alonso and Cesc Fabregas, according to TEAMtalk.

Alonso remains highly admired within Chelsea’s hierarchy despite concerns over whether he would accept the role under the current structure. Meanwhile, Fabregas has also impressed decision-makers after his work with Como, where he has enhanced his growing reputation as one of Europe’s brightest young coaches.

Andoni Iraola also remains firmly admired, especially after his excellent work at Bournemouth, though sources suggest Chelsea are still debating whether his style represents too much of a shift from the possession-heavy identity they are trying to build.

One lingering problem is holding Chelsea back in manager search

© Imago / NurPhoto

A major stumbling block throughout Chelsea’s search has been the club’s structure behind the scenes.

The report indicates that several candidates are uneasy about the level of influence wielded by sporting directors and ownership figures when it comes to recruitment and squad building.

That concern is understood to apply to both Alonso and Fabregas, who would each want reassurances over how much control they would have in shaping the team.

It is also believed to be one reason why Farioli is unlikely to push for the job despite Chelsea holding talks over him. The Italian enjoys considerable influence at FC Porto and would be reluctant to leave that behind for a more restrictive setup.

Chelsea’s recent instability in the dugout has only added to those concerns, with the club now preparing to appoint their sixth permanent manager since the Clearlake takeover.

Xabi Alonso or Cesc Fabregas – who should Chelsea appoint?

© Imago

Both Alonso and Fabregas are attractive candidates for different reasons, but Chelsea would likely be wiser leaning towards Alonso if they can convince him.

The former Liverpool midfielder already has experience handling elite dressing rooms and major expectations after spells with Bayer Leverkusen and Real Madrid.

Fabregas, meanwhile, has enormous potential and understands Chelsea well from his playing days, but asking him to rebuild a chaotic Stamford Bridge environment this early in his managerial career could be a huge gamble.

That said, neither candidate possesses the proven Premier League pedigree of Iraola, whose work at Bournemouth arguably makes him the safest footballing choice currently available.