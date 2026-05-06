Tottenham transfer news: Spurs want £50m Liverpool target who Roberto De Zerbi labelled "incredible"

By Lewis Blain | 06 May 2026 11:59

Tottenham Hotspur are accelerating plans for a major defensive rebuild ahead of next season, despite not knowing which division they will be competing in just yet.

With uncertainty surrounding several key stars, manager Roberto De Zerbi is already targeting familiar faces to reshape Spurs at the back.

And one of his former centre-backs has now emerged as a priority target in the form of Jan Paul van Hecke.

Tottenham step up pursuit of Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke

© Imago / Sportimage

Tottenham are 'stepping up their pursuit' of Van Hecke ahead of what is expected to be a transformative summer in north London, per TEAMtalk.

The 25-year-old has impressed consistently for Brighton & Hove Albion over the past two seasons and is now viewed internally by Spurs as one of the standout defensive options available.

De Zerbi is particularly keen on a reunion after previously managing the Netherlands international at Brighton, where the defender flourished under the Italian’s guidance.

With doubts lingering over the futures of both Cristian Romero and Micky van de Ven, Tottenham are preparing for significant defensive changes regardless of whether they avoid relegation.

Liverpool and Chelsea also want Jan Paul van Hecke

© Imago

Tottenham are far from alone in the race, however.

Liverpool and Chelsea have both made enquiries for Van Hecke in recent weeks, with Brighton believed to value the Dutchman at around £50 million.

The Reds are searching for defensive reinforcements amid uncertainty around their current backline, while the Blues continue to assess centre-back targets as part of their ongoing rebuild.

Despite that competition, Spurs believe their existing relationship through De Zerbi could hand them an important advantage, particularly if the player is tempted by the idea of reuniting with the coach who helped elevate his game.

Roberto De Zerbi eyes familiarity at Spurs next season

© Iconsport / SPI

De Zerbi has never hidden his admiration for Van Hecke.

Back in 2023, the Spurs boss described him as “incredible” and praised both his personality and rapid development, highlighting his courage, attitude and professionalism.

That familiarity could be the trump card in the race for his signature. If Tottenham are about to lose major defensive figures like Romero and Van de Ven, then bringing in a player who already understands De Zerbi’s methods could ease the transition considerably.

Van Hecke would offer composure on the ball, physical presence and Premier League experience, which is exactly the kind of profile Spurs need if they are to rebuild a defence that has looked increasingly fragile this season.

For Tottenham, this feels less like a gamble and more like a calculated attempt to build around players De Zerbi already trusts.