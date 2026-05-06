Man United injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Sunderland: Benjamin Sesko, Matthijs de Ligt latest

By Matt Law | 06 May 2026 10:21 , Last updated: 06 May 2026 10:22

Fresh from booking their spot in next season's Champions League, Manchester United will continue their Premier League campaign away to Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Devils are currently third in the Premier League table, six points ahead of fourth-placed Liverpool, having beaten the Reds 3-2 in the league last time out.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man United's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Sunderland, who are 12th in the division, 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Back

Possible return date: Unknown

De Ligt has missed Man United's last 22 Premier League matches due to a back problem, and the Netherlands international will again be absent here, with a return date still unclear.

© Iconsport / PA Images / Icon Sport

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Shin

Possible return date: May 9 (vs. Sunderland)

Sesko was replaced at the interval of the clash with Liverpool last time out after taking a heavy blow to his shin when colliding with the advertising hoardings, and the striker needs to be assessed ahead of the clash with Sunderland.

MAN UNITED'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man United have no players banned for this match, with Lisandro Martinez back in the fold after serving his three-game Premier League suspension.