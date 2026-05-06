Nottingham Forest transfer news: Are Tricky Trees prepared to re-negotiate Arnaud Kalimuendo loan terms?

By Darren Plant | 06 May 2026 10:11

Nottingham Forest are reportedly prepared to re-negotiate a previously-agreed fee for Arnaud Kalimuendo.

The Frenchman has spent the second half of the season on loan at Bundesliga club Eintracht Frankfurt.

That is despite the forward only moving to the City Ground in a £26m deal last summer, only to struggle for game time under several different managers.

Kalimuendo failed to make a single Premier League start, featuring on nine occasions from the substitutes' bench, and his only goals coming in the Europa League.

However, the 24-year-old has kick-started his career in the Bundesliga, contributing six goals and one assist from 17 appearances.

© Imago / Pro Shots

Nottingham Forest prepared to hold Kalimuendo negotiations

According to Football Insider, Forest are prepared to speak with their Frankfurt counterparts to determine a fee for the player ahead of the summer transfer window.

As it stands, Frankfurt would need to pay in the region of £23m to finalise a permanent deal for the Rennes star.

Instead, Forest are allegedly willing to drop that asking price to increase the chances of Frankfurt pushing through a big-money deal at the end of 2025-26.

Kalimuendo is said to be happy with life at Frankfurt, who may have to win their final two matches to secure Conference League football with a seventh-placed finish in the Bundesliga table.

Nevertheless, the fact that Champions League and Europa League qualification are off the table means that spending £23m on Kalimuendo is out of the question.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Nottingham Forest ready to cut losses on Kalimuendo

When Forest signed Kalimuendo last summer, it was regarded as a major coup, and the player was expected to feature heavily in the first team.

However, even in the absence of Chris Wood, Kalimuendo played second fiddle to Igor Jesus, while Taiwo Awoniyi also came back into the picture.

After 382 minutes across 14 appearances, Kalimuendo's Forest career already appears at an end, and the Tricky Trees are aware that trying to maximise a fee this summer is their best chance of recouping a fee close to what they paid Rennes.