Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest: Calum McFarlane bidding to avoid making club history, end 27-year streak

By Darren Plant | 04 May 2026 10:26 , Last updated: 04 May 2026 10:27

Chelsea will be bidding to avoid making club history when they play host to Nottingham Forest on Monday afternoon.

The Blues start the day in ninth place in the Premier League table, significantly upping the stakes ahead of facing in-form Forest at Stamford Bridge.

While Calum McFarlane will be encouraged by beating Leeds United in the FA Cup semi-final, this is another mammoth occasion for both himself and his team.

Although Forest boss Vitor Pereira may have one eye on the second leg of Forest's Europa League semi-final at Aston Villa on Thursday night, Tottenham Hotspur's win at Villa Park on Sunday leaves the Tricky Trees just three points above the relegation zone.

Nevertheless, Forest will be confident of inflicting yet another damaging result on Chelsea in West London.

© Imago / Sportimage

What Chelsea record is at stake against Nottingham Forest?

Chelsea head into this contest having suffered five successive defeats in the Premier League, all without scoring a goal.

As well as not losing six league fixtures in a row since 1993, Chelsea have also never suffered six league defeats in succession without scoring in their history.

Furthermore, Chelsea have not recorded a league double over Forest since 1998-99, with the East Midlands outfit unbeaten on their last three visits to Stamford Bridge.

While Chelsea have prevailed in the last two games which have both taken place at the City Ground, they have not won three consecutive league fixtures versus Forest since 1966.

Forest have also put together a nine-match unbeaten streak in all competitions. Just as notably, Pereira's side have not conceded more than once in a game for 10 fixtures.

Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest Premier League match preview