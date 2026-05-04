Monday's Premier League predictions and previews featuring Everton vs. Man City, Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest

By Lewis Nolan | 04 May 2026 02:04

The Premier League will continue on bank holiday Monday, with Manchester City's clash with hosts Everton potentially a decisive match in the title race.

That game will take place at 8:00pm, but football fans will also be treated to Chelsea's match against Nottingham Forest at 3:00pm.

Here, Sports Mole provides predictions and previews for all of Monday's Premier League fixtures.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Both buoyed by 1-0 semi-final triumphs in their most recent contests, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest collide at Stamford Bridge in a peculiar Monday 3pm Premier League kickoff.

The bank holiday battle pits together a Blues side on an appalling five-game losing run in the top flight, and a Tricky Trees outfit aiming for a fabulous fifth straight win across all competitions.

We say: Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Low on both numbers and energy, Nottingham Forest's terrific scoring streak and unbeaten run could come to an end at the home of a reinvigorated Chelsea side.

The Tricky Trees cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in the Premier League, but Chelsea have one of the highest Expected Goals totals (29.4) in the competition in 2026 and should make the most of their opportunities against their fatigued opponents.

> Click here to read our full preview for Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest, including team news and possible lineups

© Iconsport / PA Images

Following a near two-week hiatus from Premier League football, Manchester City resume their quest for title glory on Monday night, when they visit Everton's Hill Dickinson Stadium for the first time.

The Sky Blues edged out Southampton 2-1 to reach the FA Cup final last weekend, while the Toffees suffered a heart-breaking late 2-1 loss to West Ham United.

We say: Everton 1-2 Manchester City

City do not need to be blowing teams to smithereens at this stage of the season, they simply need to find ways to win, and that is exactly what Guardiola's men are doing.

The visitors will now recall well-rested big-hitters against a patchy Everton side, and a seventh consecutive victory for the Sky Blues is the only outcome we can envisage.

> Click here to read our full preview for Everton vs. Manchester City, including team news and possible lineups