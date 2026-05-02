Preview: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 09:14 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 09:43

Both buoyed by 1-0 semi-final triumphs in their most recent contests, Chelsea and Nottingham Forest collide at Stamford Bridge in a peculiar Monday 3pm Premier League kickoff.

The bank holiday battle pits together a Blues side on an appalling five-game losing run in the top flight, and a Tricky Trees outfit aiming for a fabulous fifth straight win across all competitions.

Match preview

While Chelsea's owners undergo a period of "self reflection" following the premature firing of Liam Rosenior, the stoic Calum McFarlane and his players have been revelling in progression to the FA Cup final at the expense of Leeds United.

Enzo Fernandez's first-half header at Wembley snapped Chelsea's three-game goal drought and deservedly propelled the managerless Blues into the showpiece event, where perpetual finalists Manchester City stand in their way of a morale-boosting trophy.

Even with esteemed names such as Xabi Alonso, Cesc Fabregas, Andoni Iraola and Marco Silva in the fray, McFarlane has done his managerial chances no harm whatsoever during his short spell in charge so far, and the 40-year-old's next task is to avoid setting unwanted history with the Blues.

Losing each of their last five Premier League games without scoring, Chelsea could suffer six straight league defeats to nil for the first time ever, and that fate would also extinguish their chances of finishing in the top five of the Premier League table.

The hosts enter the weekend closer to 16th place than the top five points-wise, but their Champions League chances would not be completely dead in the water with defeat, as sixth place would suffice if Aston Villa finish in the top five and win the Europa League.

On a mission to ensure that scenario does not occur, Nottingham Forest have the half-time advantage in their Europa League semi-final with the Villans, whom they eked out a 1-0 win over during Thursday's semi-final first leg.

Chris Wood's second-half penalty proved decisive at the City Ground, where Vitor Pereira's men extended their exceptional winning run to four games in all tournaments and prolonged their unbeaten sequence to nine games.

Safety is not yet assured for the Garibaldi, but they will remain above the relegation zone no matter what transpires over the bank holiday weekend, thanks to a stellar return of 12 points from the last 18 on offer in the top flight.

Thrashing Sunderland 5-0, Burnley 4-1 and Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 during that incredible run, Pereira's side have scored 3+ goals in three of their last four Premier League games, as many times as in their previous 29 contests before that.

Furthermore, Nottingham Forest have not suffered a single league loss at Stamford Bridge since returning to the big time in 2022, but Chelsea strolled to a 3-0 triumph at the City Ground in October, condemning Ange Postecoglou to the sack in the process.

Chelsea Premier League form:

W

L

L

L

L

L

Chelsea form (all competitions):

L

W

L

L

L

W

Nottingham Forest Premier League form:

D

D

W

D

W

W

Nottingham Forest form (all competitions):

D

D

W

W

W

W

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

After Cole Palmer and Joao Pedro's returns from muscular problems at Wembley, Chelsea have received a double boost at the other end of the pitch, as Reece James (thigh) and Levi Colwill (ACL) could both be in the squad on Monday night.

However, neither man should be considered for a starting role just yet, as Colwill is still building up his fitness after months out, and McFarlane has urged caution over James given his grim injury record.

Filip Jorgensen (groin), Jamie Gittens (thigh) and Estevao Willian (thigh) remain out of contention for the hosts, as does Mykhaylo Mudryk, who is currently fighting a four-year doping suspension.

Meanwhile, an already-depleted Forest side suffered a fresh blow on Thursday when Ola Aina limped off in the second half, but Pereira is optimistic about his chances of a swift recovery.

The visiting boss was less hopeful on Dan Ndoye (unspecified), Ibrahim Sangare (unspecified), Jair Cunha (shoulder) and Murillo (thigh), though, while Nicolo Savona (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), John Victor (knee) and Willy Boly (knee) are all out.

Nineteen-year-old Zach Abbott will replace Aina in defence if need be, while Ryan Yates and James McAtee could also come into consideration if Pereira wishes to rotate before the Villa second leg.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; McAtee, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Jesus, Lucca

We say: Chelsea 2-1 Nottingham Forest

Low on both numbers and energy, Nottingham Forest's terrific scoring streak and unbeaten run could come to an end at the home of a reinvigorated Chelsea side.

The Tricky Trees cannot afford to take their eye off the ball in the Premier League, but Chelsea have one of the highest Expected Goals totals (29.4) in the competition in 2026 and should make the most of their opportunities against their fatigued opponents.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.