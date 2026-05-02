Chelsea lineup vs. Nottingham Forest: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Cole Palmer, Reece James calls made

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 09:29 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 09:37

Chelsea defensive duo Reece James and Levi Colwill could both be back in the Blues' squad for Monday's Premier League fixture with Nottingham Forest at Stamford Bridge.

Interim head coach Calum McFarlane told journalists on Friday that James and Colwill had been in training ahead of the bank holiday fixture, although it would be a surprise to see either man start.

Colwill is yet to play a single minute of senior football since his devastating ACL injury last year, while James will likely also be held back given his perpetual fitness concerns over the years.

As a result, Chelsea should stick with an unchanged backline from their 1-0 FA Cup semi-final triumph over Leeds United, meaning Malo Gusto and Tosin Adarabioyo - preferred to Wesley Fofana - can expect to hold their spots.

The same can be said for Romeo Lavia and Moises Caicedo in the double pivot, as Enzo Fernandez should continue in a more advanced role following his winning goal at Wembley last weekend.

Cole Palmer was only a substitute in that victory following a muscular problem, but the England international should now displace Alejandro Garnacho, a move that would also shift Pedro Neto out to the left flank.

Joao Pedro was given the nod against Leeds after recovering from his own thigh concern, though, and the Brazilian is expected to win that head-to-head with Liam Delap once again.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

> Click here to see how Nottingham Forest could line up against Chelsea

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