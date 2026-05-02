Nottingham Forest lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Chris Wood dropped in triple change

By Ben Knapton | 02 May 2026 09:37

Nottingham Forest striker Chris Wood could be demoted from the starting lineup when the Tricky Trees travel to Chelsea for Monday's Premier League fixture.

Vitor Pereira's men arrive at Stamford Bridge after a 1-0 win over Aston Villa in the first leg of their Europa League semi-final, courtesy of Wood's second-half penalty at the City Ground.

The 34-year-old was also on target against Sunderland in the recent 5-0 drubbing, but given his age, lengthy absence with a knee injury and the second leg with Villa in mind, Pereira might be tempted to spare him.

As a result, Lorenzo Lucca could be drafted in for a rare Premier League start - just his second of the season - alongside Igor Jesus in Pereira's front two.

However, as Forest are still involved in the survival fight, there should be no respite for skipper Morgan Gibbs-White, who has posted a career-high 16 goal involvements during the 2025-26 Premier League season.

James McAtee could provide fresh legs over Omari Hutchinson on the right-hand side, though, while 19-year-old Zach Abbott may be required at right-back after Ola Aina came off with a knock against Villa.

Dan Ndoye (unspecified), Ibrahim Sangare (unspecified), Jair Cunha (shoulder) and Murillo (thigh) are all doubtful for the match, while Nicolo Savona (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), John Victor (knee) and Willy Boly (knee) will not be involved.

Nottingham Forest possible starting lineup:

Sels; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; McAtee, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Jesus, Lucca

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Nottingham Forest

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