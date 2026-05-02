Chelsea transfer news: Igor Thiago 'enquiry' made by four clubs, asking price suggested

By Darren Plant | 02 May 2026 10:05 , Last updated: 02 May 2026 10:06

Chelsea are reportedly one of four clubs to have enquired over the availability of Brentford forward Igor Thiago.

After missing a large portion of 2024-25 with a serious knee injury, Thiago has returned and become one of the best strikers in the Premier League.

A total of 21 goals and one assist have bee contributed from 34 appearances, putting Brentford in contention for European qualification.

Holding a contract until 2031, the newly-capped Brazil international is tied to the Bees in the long term, and there have been no suggestions that he is interested in an exit.

Nevertheless, as per ESPN Brasil journalist Felipe Silva, Brentford face a fight to fend off interest in the 24-year-old.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Chelsea considering Thiago approach?

The report suggests that Chelsea have already made initial contact to determine Thiago's potential availability.

Atletico Madrid, AC Milan and Juventus are also said to be interested in negotiating a deal for the player.

However, it is emphasised that the latter two Serie A giants will struggle to meet Brentford's demands, with an alleged £80m asking price having been set by the club.

At this point in time, Thiago is fully focused on trying to guide Brentford to a top-six finish, and a victory over West Ham United on Saturday afternoon would see them take a major step towards achieving that target.

He is also attempting to secure a place in Brazil's squad for the World Cup.

© Imago / Sportimage

Can Brentford keep Thiago?

Everything may be dependent on whether Brentford qualify for the Europa League, or Champions League if certain things happen with regards to Aston Villa, Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace in the current European campaigns.

Brentford have always been praised for their transfer business and they would likely have someone who they view to be a ready-made replacement if Thiago were to leave.

There will also be be question marks over whether Thiago is worth £80m. One successful season in the Premier League does not necessarily mean that clubs would take the gamble.

However, from Brentford's perspective, his goal return makes him worth that much to them.