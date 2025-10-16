Sports Mole takes a closer look at Manchester City striker Erling Haaland's record against Everton, including overall wins, goals and assists.

Erling Haaland will be looking to score his 10th Premier League goal of the season when Manchester City welcome Everton to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The prolific Norwegian striker has already found the net 21 times in just 12 appearances for club and country this term, with nine of those strikes across seven top-flight fixtures making him the early pace-setter in the race for the Golden Boot.

Haaland is aiming to score in his 11th consecutive match across all competitions and he will back himself to make the net ripple against Everton having previously had success in front of goal when facing the Toffees.

Ahead of this weekend's contest, Sports Mole takes a closer look at Haaland's record against Everton.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Everton

Played: 4

Won: 2

Drawn: 2

Lost: 0

Goals: 4

Assists: 0

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Haaland has faced Everton competitively just four times, with all of those encounters taking place in the Premier League.

Haaland has scored four goals across those four games, but he has only fired Man City to victory on two of those occasions, with the Toffees drawing the other two.

In the 2022-23 campaign, Haaland's debut season in England, the striker scored both home and away against Everton as he went on to net a record-breaking 36 goals in just 35 Premier League matches - the most ever by a player in a single season in the division's history.

Haaland scored the opening goal with his weaker right foot in a 1-1 draw with the Toffees at the Etihad Stadium on New Year's Eve, before heading home the second goal in a 3-0 victory for the Citizens at Goodison Park just over five months later.

Across the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, Haaland was absent for both of Man City's away matches with Everton due to injury, but be played the full 90 minutes in both home fixtures, netted two second-half goals in a 2-0 success for Pep Guardiola's side in February 2024, before drawing a blank in a 1-1 draw on Boxing Day of the same year.

