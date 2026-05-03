Team News: Everton vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Seeking a ninth consecutive Premier League away win against their hosts, title-chasing Manchester City travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Monday night's battle with Everton.
The Sky Blues edged out Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, while the Toffees were beaten by West Ham United in the top flight by the same scoreline.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.
EVERTON vs. MAN CITY
EVERTON
Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh)
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto
MAN CITY
Out: Josko Gvardiol (calf), Ruben Dias (thigh)
Doubtful: Rodri (groin)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland