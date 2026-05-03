Premier League Gameweek 35
Everton
May 4, 2026 8.00pm
Hill Dickinson Stadium
Man City

Team News: Everton vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Everton vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Seeking a ninth consecutive Premier League away win against their hosts, title-chasing Manchester City travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Monday night's battle with Everton.

The Sky Blues edged out Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, while the Toffees were beaten by West Ham United in the top flight by the same scoreline.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

EVERTON vs. MAN CITY

 
 

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (calf), Ruben Dias (thigh)

Doubtful: Rodri (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

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