Team News: Everton vs. Man City injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 20:00

Seeking a ninth consecutive Premier League away win against their hosts, title-chasing Manchester City travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium for Monday night's battle with Everton.

The Sky Blues edged out Southampton 2-1 in the FA Cup semi-finals last weekend, while the Toffees were beaten by West Ham United in the top flight by the same scoreline.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for both clubs.

EVERTON

Out: Jack Grealish (foot), Jarrad Branthwaite (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Pickford; O'Brien, Keane, Tarkowski, Mykolenko; Garner, Gueye; McNeil, Dewsbury-Hall, Ndiaye; Beto

MAN CITY

Out: Josko Gvardiol (calf), Ruben Dias (thigh)

Doubtful: Rodri (groin)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Khusanov, Guehi, O'Reilly; Silva, Gonzalez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland