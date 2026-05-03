Aston Villa transfer news: Unai Emery, Newcastle United 'tracking' La Liga-based James Trafford alternative

By Darren Plant | 03 May 2026 14:39

Aston Villa and Newcastle United have reportedly identified Real Sociedad goalkeeper Alex Remiro as a potential summer transfer target.

Villa are currently focused on trying to guarantee Champions League qualification, first through their position in the Premier League table.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are attempting to finish the season on a positive note, albeit only with Conference League football arguably their best-case scenario.

Nevertheless, both clubs are having to consider their goalkeeping options, most notably Newcastle who will see Aaron Ramsdale return to parent club Southampton when Nick Pope's Magpies' future is uncertain.

As for Villa, Emiliano Martinez remains on a long-term contract at Villa Park, but the Argentina international may attract notable offers once the World Cup is over.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Aston Villa, Newcastle to target Remiro?

According to Mundo Deportivo, Villa and Newcastle are toying with the possibility of moving for Remiro.

Manchester City stopper James Trafford is allegedly a target for Unai Emery and Eddie Howe, yet it remains to be seen what his asking price will be.

Although Remiro is 31 years of age, his release clause is said to be due to drop down to £10m during the summer.

As a two-cap Spain international with 242 appearances in La Liga, that could be viewed as better value for money to Trafford at this point in time.

However, it will not go unnoticed that Remiro has only kept three clean sheets from 33 outings in Spain's top flight during 2025-26.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Why both clubs will need to prioritise value

Despite their recent Champions League participation, it has been well-documented that Villa and Newcastle are continuously having to work hard to comply with the Premier League's and UEFA financial regulations.

Therefore, for either club to push for the signing of someone in Trafford who would cost well in excess of £25m, the sale of Martinez or Pope would realistically be required to justify that addition.

While Remiro is not necessarily on the level of Trafford, nor can he match his potential, availability for £10m is going to attract many suitors.

That will seemingly include the two Premier League clubs, although they will naturally have other similarly-priced alternatives on their shortlists.