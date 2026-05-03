Man United vs. Liverpool lineups confirmed as Matheus Cunha, Alexander Isak decisions revealed

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 14:18 , Last updated: 03 May 2026 14:28

Manchester United and Liverpool have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's Premier League main event at Old Trafford.

On Saturday evening, Reds fans were rocked by reports of Alexander Isak picking up a new injury in training, meaning that the £125m striker would miss the trip to the Theatre of Dreams.

Arne Slot was already guaranteed to be without Hugo Ekitike, Jayden Danns and Mohamed Salah, further restricting his options in the number nine role.

Isak has indeed been omitted from the Liverpool squad for Sunday's game, although his issue is not believed to be a serious one, and he is expected to return before the end of the season.

With Isak absent, Cody Gakpo is expected to start up front for the Premier League champions, with Florian Wirtz on the left, Dominik Szoboszlai in the number 10 role and Jeremie Frimpong on the right.

Frimpong's promotion to the first XI is one of two changes that the visitors have made from their win over Crystal Palace last weekend, as Ryan Gravenberch has also been restored to the base of the midfield.

Curtis Jones and Andrew Robertson continue at full-back for Liverpool, while Alisson Becker has not made the cut, so Freddie Woodman continues in between the posts.

Man United vs. Liverpool: Matheus Cunha returns for Red Devils

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Meanwhile, Man United boss Michael Carrick has made only one change to the side that beat Brentford 2-1 on Monday, as Matheus Cunha is back in the XI following injury.

The Brazilian takes Amad Diallo's place in attack, where Bruno Fernandes seeks the one assist that will see him equal Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne's single-season Premier League record of 20.

Luke Shaw came off injured against Brentford, but the England international has made a swift recovery to maintain his streak of starting every Premier League game for the Red Devils this season.

With Cunha back in the ranks, 19-year-old winger Shea Lacey drops out of the matchday squad, while Patrick Dorgu is among the substitutes as he seeks his first minutes since suffering a hamstring injury in January.

Man United only need to draw to confirm qualification for next season's Champions League, while Liverpool must win and hope that Bournemouth drop points against Crystal Palace to finish in the top five of the Premier League table.

Man United lineup: Lammens; Dalot, Maguire, Heaven, Shaw; Casemiro, Mainoo; Mbeumo, Fernandes, Cunha; Sesko

Subs: Bayindir, Dorgu, Malacia, Mazraoui, Yoro, Mount, Ugarte, Diallo, Zirkzee

Liverpool lineup: Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Frimpong, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Gakpo

Subs: Pecsi, Gomez, Kerkez, Chiesa, Nyoni, Morrison, Ngumoha, Ndiaye, Wright