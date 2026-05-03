Arsenal handed early double injury boost for Atletico Madrid second leg as Mikel Arteta provides update

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 15:28

Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta is confident that Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz will both be fit for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Atletico Madrid.

Neither player was involved in Saturday's 3-0 Premier League success over Fulham, as Odegaard missed out with a knee injury and Havertz sat out due to a muscular problem.

Odegaard sustained his latest injury - his sixth of the season - in the 1-1 first-leg draw, while Havertz hurt himself in last weekend's 1-0 top-flight win over Newcastle United.

Arteta has been secretive over the severity of both Odegaard and Havertz's issues, but he delivered a positive update on their recoveries following Saturday's Cottagers win.

Asked by beIN Sports whether either could feature against Los Rojiblancos, Arteta responded: "I think so, the both of them [will be available]. They are going to do everything, we are going to do everything to have them ready."

Should Arsenal start Kai Havertz, Martin Odegaard against Atletico Madrid?

© Iconsport / ALTERPHOTOS/Tomas Garrido

Even if Odegaard and Havertz are both cleared to play by the medical team, starting the pair could arguably do them - and the team - more harm than good.

Of the six injuries that Odegaard has already suffered this season, three have been knee problems, and it would make sense to spare the Norwegian while Eberechi Eze is fit and available.

Eze has also shown this season that he can conjure up sensational goals from central areas, doing so against Bayer Leverkusen and Newcastle, and he was unfortunate to have a penalty overturned in the first leg.

Furthermore, Arteta should see no need to deploy Eze on the left thanks to Leandro Trossard's terrific display against Fulham, where he completed six take-ons from six attempts, a personal high for a Premier League game.

Meanwhile, as Viktor Gyokeres had a direct hand in both of Arsenal's goals on Saturday - scoring two either side of setting up Bukayo Saka - the Sweden international is a surefire pick for Tuesday night.

Which Arsenal players will miss Atletico Madrid second leg?

© Iconsport / Rene Nijhuis / Alamy

Arsenal only have one guaranteed absentee for the visit of Atletico at the time of writing, as Mikel Merino is still on the mend from the foot operation he underwent in February.

The Spain international might return in time for the end of the season - and the Champions League final if Arsenal get there - but Tuesday's game will come too soon.

Right-back Jurrien Timber is also expected to remain sidelined with the groin injury he picked up over the international break, which has proven to be more serious than first feared.

Ben White and Cristhian Mosquera will battle to start at right-back in Timber's absence, and the former is likely to get the nod after starting in both the first leg and the win over Fulham.