Team News: Chelsea vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 03 May 2026 15:00

In-form Nottingham Forest will be aiming to make it five wins on the spin in all tournaments when they meet a Chelsea side on a five-match Premier League losing sequence at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

The Garibaldi overcame Aston Villa 1-0 in Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg, a few days after the Blues beat Leeds United by the same scoreline in the last four of the FA Cup.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for Chelsea and Forest.

CHELSEA

Out: Mykhaylo Mudryk (suspended), Filip Jorgensen (groin), Jamie Gittens (thigh), Estevao Willian (thigh)

Doubtful: Levi Colwill (fitness), Reece James (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Adarabioyo, Chalobah, Cucurella; Lavia, Caicedo; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Nicolo Savona (knee), Callum Hudson-Odoi (thigh), John Victor (knee), Willy Boly (knee)

Doubtful: Ola Aina (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Abbott, Milenkovic, Morato, Williams; McAtee, Anderson, Dominguez, Gibbs-White; Jesus, Lucca