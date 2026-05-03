Liverpool transfer news: Arne Slot 'demand' leads to 'offer made' for £24.2m defender

By Darren Plant | 03 May 2026 15:10

Arne Slot has reportedly told Liverpool officials that he wants to sign Napoli defender Sam Beukema during the summer transfer window.

Despite what has been perceived to be a poor defence of their Premier League trophy, Liverpool are on the brink of securing qualification for the Champions League.

That has partly come through the longevity of Virgil van Dijk, who has not missed a game in the Premier League or Champions League.

Although the hope is that Giovanni Leoni will recover from a serious knee injury to eventually succeed the legendary centre-back, Liverpool are still in need of reinforcements for that position.

According to AreaNapoli, Liverpool are already being proactive in their efforts to achieve that during the off-season.

© Imago / IMAGO / Insidefoto

Liverpool to push for Beukema signing?

The report suggests that the Merseyside giants have already lodged an offer in the region of £24m for Beukema.

He has made a total of 22 starts and seven substitute outings for Napoli in Serie A and the Champions League during 2025-26.

Although not a certain starter, the 27-year-old has played his part in Napoli sitting in second place in the Italian top-flight table with just 33 goals being conceded in 35 matches.

Antonio Conte would allegedly give the green light to a sale if it meant that Napoli would make a profit on the player.

Last summer, they paid in the region of £26m to sign Beukema from fellow Serie A side Bologna.

© Imago

Is Beukema the signing that Liverpool need?

Many Liverpool fans will question whether Liverpool should be aiming higher than moving for a player who has spent time on Napoli's substitutes' bench.

However, it is essential that Liverpool strengthen their squad-depth in central defence for next season, and acquiring someone of Beukema's profile may be viewed as a necessity.

He has only improved during his time in Italy, making 88 appearances in Serie A, having previously impressed at AZ Alkmaar.

While Beukema was not at the Eredivisie club at the same time as Slot managed them, the Liverpool boss is no stranger to the player's progression through his career.