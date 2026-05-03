Man United vs. Liverpool: Major boost for Michael Carrick as Arne Slot set to be without key star for Premier League game

By Lewis Nolan | 03 May 2026 01:19

Liverpool striker Alexander Isak has picked up an injury and will miss his side's game against Manchester United on Sunday, the latest report has claimed.

United have the opportunity to move six points ahead of their Merseyside rivals, and a win on Sunday at Old Trafford would see them win home and away against the Reds for the first time in a decade.

As for Liverpool, they can qualify for the Champions League with one more victory in the Premier League, but their squad is dealing with several injuries.

There are serious doubts about goalkeeper Alisson Becker, and with Giorgi Mamardashvili ruled out, there is a chance that Michael Carrick's United will be facing third-choice Freddie Woodman.

However, football reporter DaveOCKOP has now claimed that Isak is set for a period of one to two weeks on the sidelines, ruling him out of the game at Old Trafford.

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Alexander Isak injury: What games will striker miss for Liverpool?

The news that Isak's suspected injury is minor will come as a welcome relief to Reds fans given the forward has only started eight times for the club this season.

However, while he needs as many games as possible to acclimatise to life at Anfield under Arne Slot, there is a chance that he will only be available for the final two games of the campaign.

An absence of two weeks would rule Isak out of matches against Manchester United on Sunday and Chelsea on May 9, while he would face a race against time to be fit for his team's clash with Aston Villa on May 17.

Man United vs. Liverpool: Can Arne Slot earn Old Trafford win?

Isak's injury is especially damaging as both Hugo Ekitike and Mohamed Salah will miss out on Sunday's game, leaving Cody Gakpo as the only recognised senior forward.

Slot could use number 10 Florian Wirtz on the left, but perhaps the best way to threaten Man United's backline would be to play Rio Ngumoha on the flanks.

The Red Devils could look to target the teenager's defensive weaknesses, though perhaps the area they should be targeting is set pieces given only two teams have conceded more set pieces than Liverpool this season (16).

If United can limit the impact of Ngumoha, Liverpool will find it difficult to generate many opportunities in the final third, and that could leave them vulnerable to attackers such as Bruno Fernandes.