Liverpool lineup vs. Man United: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture after Mo Salah injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 01 May 2026 15:50

Liverpool legend Mohamed Salah will be denied one last dance against Manchester United in Sunday's high-profile Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old sustained a moderate hamstring injury in last weekend's 3-1 win over Crystal Palace, one that at the time was feared to be a season-ending issue.

Liverpool have since affirmed that Salah is expected back before the end of the season, meaning that his Reds career has not drawn to a close just yet, but he will not be involved against his favourite opponent in gameweek 35.

Liverpool cannot replace Salah's 16 goals and eight assists against Man United, but Arne Slot has a few options to step in for the Egyptian, namely Dominik Szoboszlai, Rio Ngumoha, Federico Chiesa and Jeremie Frimpong.

The latter was brought on for Salah against Palace, but Slot may favour Szoboszlai on the right wing at Old Trafford - a move that would allow him to restore Ryan Gravenberch to the base of the midfield alongside Alexis Mac Allister.

Szoboszlai would be pushed forward into an otherwise unchanged attack with Florian Wirtz, Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak, who is poised to make his 100th Premier League appearance this weekend.

At the other end of the pitch, Andrew Robertson should be retained over fresh injury doubt Milos Kerkez, while Curtis Jones has likely done enough to keep his place at right-back too.

First-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker is yet to resume training after a muscular injury, though, so Freddie Woodman should act as the last line of defence after making five saves against Palace.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Gakpo; Isak

> Click here to see how Man United could line up against Liverpool

Check out Sports Mole's video preview for Man United vs. Liverpool: