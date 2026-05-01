Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Everton clash: Rodri, Dias, Gvardiol latest

By Ellis Stevens | 01 May 2026 15:45

Manchester City will look to close the gap on Premier League leaders Arsenal when they travel to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton on Monday night.

The Citizens may find themselves six points behind the Gunners prior to kick-off, depending on Arsenal's result against Fulham on Saturday, but Pep Guardiola's side will have two games in hand.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the Premier League meeting with Everton.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Groin

Possible return date: May 4 (vs. Everton)

Rodri has missed Manchester City's last two matches, but the midfielder could return in time for the Everton clash.

© Imago / IMAGO / APL

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: May 19 (vs. Bournemouth)

Dias has been out for several weeks due to a thigh injury, and the defender is not expected to return until later this month.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: May 24 (vs. Aston Villa)

Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture at the beginning of January, which required surgery, and it remains to be seen whether the defender will return to first-team action before the end of the season.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for this match.