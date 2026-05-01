Preview: Hibernian vs Celtic - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ellis Stevens | 01 May 2026 15:25

European hopefuls Hibernian welcome title challengers Celtic to Easter Road Stadium on Sunday afternoon in the Scottish Premiership.

Hibs are fifth in the standings and trail fourth-placed Motherwell by six points in the race for European football, while the Bhoys are second and two points behind league leaders Hearts.

Match preview

Hibernian remain in contention to secure European qualification for the second year running heading into the final four fixtures of the 2025-26 Scottish Premiership season.

David Gray's side are fifth in the standings with 51 points from 34 league games, after 13 wins, 12 draws and nine defeats, leaving them just six points behind fourth-placed Motherwell.

After suffering back-to-back defeats, including a devastating 2-1 loss to rivals Hearts last weekend, Hibernian will have to quickly bounce back and put together a strong end to the campaign if they are to have any chance of overturning that six point deficit and qualifying for Europe.

There has been outside noise of how Hibernian will approach Sunday's meeting with Celtic, who are currently battling for the Scottish Premiership title with city rivals Hearts, but Gray has made his intention to win every game in an attempt to qualify for Europe extremely clear.

Hibernian will draw confidence from their 2-1 victory in their last meeting with Celtic, courtesy of Kai Andrews' 87th-minute winner, but that is their only win in this fixture in the last five encounters.

© Imago / Focus Images

Celtic, meanwhile, have won three of those five clashes, including a 2-1 win in their last visit to Easter Road Stadium in November 2025.

That victory is one of 22 triumphs that Celtic have recorded this season, alongside four draws and eight assists in their 34 league games, meaning the Bhoys are on 70 points and just three behind leaders Hearts.

With just four games remaining, Martin O'Neill's side will be looking to put together a winning end to the campaign and hope Hearts drop points as Celtic ultimately aim to retain the title for the fifth season running.

Celtic carry plenty of positive momentum into Sunday's fixture, having won all of their last four games, including booking their place in the Scottish FA Cup final with a 6-2 triumph against St Mirren.

The Bhoys have, however, been at their most vulnerable on the road, winning just nine of their 17 away league games, alongside three draws and five defeats.

Hibernian Scottish Premiership form:

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Celtic Scottish Premiership form:

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Celtic form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Imago

Hibernian are without Josh Mulligan, Rudi Molotnikov and Munashe Garananga due to injuries, while Raphael Sallinger and Felix Passlack are suspended after both were sent off in the eventual loss to Hearts last time out.

Jordan Smith and Kanayochukwu Megwa are likely to replace the suspended duo, while the rest of the side that featured in the derby defeat could start again on Sunday.

Celtic are contending with several injury issues, including Kasper Schmeichel, Colby Donovan, Julian Araujo, Cameron Carter-Vickers, Adam Montgomery, Jota and Callum Osmand.

Daizen Maeda scored twice in Celtic's win against Falkirk last weekend, and the striker should start alongside Yang Hyun-Jun, Benjamin Nygren and James Forrest in attack.

Hibernian possible starting lineup:

Smith; Megwa, O'Hora, Bushiri, Obita, Cadden; Chaiwa, Barlaser; McGrath; Elding, Boyle

Celtic possible starting lineup:

Sinisalo; Ralston, Trusty, Scales, Tierney; McGregor, Engels; Forrest, Nygren, Hyun-Jun; Maeda

We say: Hibernian 1-2 Celtic

Hibernian have lost each of their last two matches, while Celtic are in a strong run of form heading into this encounter, and with the Bhoys' impressive record in this matchup, the away side will be expected to win again.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.