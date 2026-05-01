League One, League Two promotion, relegation permutations: What Stockport County, Bradford City, Stevenage, Luton Town, Plymouth need on final day

By Darren Plant | 01 May 2026 15:14

A total of 20 teams will either be competing for automatic promotion, playoff places and survival on the final weekend of League One and League Two.

Despite Lincoln City and Cardiff having already earned promotion to the Championship, three clubs being relegated from League One and MK Dons and Bromley securing a top-three place in League Two, there stands to be a dramatic conclusion to the third and fourth tiers of English football.

Here, Sports Mole covers all of the permutations ahead of a nerve-wracking final round of League One and League Two fixtures, which will all get underway at 3pm on Saturday, May 2.

League One playoff permutations

With four points separating fourth and eighth position, a number of scenarios could play out with regards to the League One playoff race.

Stockport County and Bradford City are best placed to secure a top-six spot. If they avoid defeat against Barnsley and Exeter City respectively, they will be in the playoffs.

As for Stevenage in sixth position, they will earn a playoff spot if they overcome Wigan Athletic. If they draw, as well as Luton Town and Plymouth Argyle fail to win their respective fixtures, Stevenage would also finish in the playoffs through those results.

KEY LEAGUE ONE FIXTURES - Barnsley vs. Stockport County - Bolton Wanderers vs. Luton Town - Exeter City vs. Bradford City - Leyton Orient vs. Burton Albion - Northampton Town vs. Plymouth Argyle - Stevenage vs. Wigan Athletic

If Luton beat Bolton Wanderers and at least one of Stockport, Bradford or Stevenage suffer defeat, Jack Wilshere's side will be guaranteed a top-six place, helped by their goal difference.

Luton can also achieve a playoff place with a draw, providing that Stevenage lose and Plymouth fail to win.

Meanwhile, eighth-placed Plymouth need to Northampton Town and hope that Stevenage and Luton both fail to collect three points.

League One relegation permutations

The League One relegation scrap now features just two teams: Leyton Orient and Exeter City.

If Leyton Orient defat Burton Albion, they are guaranteed survival and Exeter will be relegated.

However, if Leyton Orient draw and Exeter get the better of Bradford, Exeter would stay up on goal difference.

Exeter must beat Bradford to have any chance of avoiding relegation to League Two.

League Two title and playoff permutations

MK Dons and Bromley are in a final-day battle for the League Two title. MK Dons will win the trophy if they overcome Fleetwood Town.

However, if they draw and Bromley overcome Walsall, it will be Bromley who seal the title.

Furthermore, MK Dons will also win the title if both they and Bromley fail to record three points.

As far as the third automatic promotion spot is concerned, Cambridge United, Salford City and Notts County are all in the running.

Cambridge have a one-point advantage and far superior goal difference. Therefore, if they beat Crewe Alexandra on away territory, they will earn an immediate return to League One.

A draw would see Salford overtake them with a win over Crawley Town. Salford will only remain in the running for third with a victory.

If Cambridge lose and Salford fail to win, Notts County will move past both of them by beating Bristol Rovers.

The teams sitting between sixth and eighth can all claim one of the final two playoff spots. Grimsby are the clear favourites and a draw or defeat would still be enough if eighth-placed Swindon Town fail to overcome seventh-placed Chesterfield. Swindon must win to have any chance of the playoffs.

League Two relegation permutations

The League Two relegation race still features five teams. However, bottom-placed Barrow must win to have any chance of survival, hope that two results go their way and reverse an eight-goal swing.

If Harrogate Town beat Barnet, it would take the three teams directly above them to win to deny them survival.

Newport can guarantee survival with a win over Barrow. If they draw, it would take wins for Harrogate and Crawley to prevent them from stopping in the division.

Twenty-second-placed Crawley possess the best goal difference of the bottom five. However, defeat to Salford would leave Harrogate only needing a point to avoid relegation to the National League.

Should Tranmere Rovers lose to Grimsby Town, at least two of Newport, Crawley and Harrogate would need to win to send them down to the fifth tier.