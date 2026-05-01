Team News: Wolves vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome top-seven outsiders Sunderland to Molineux for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.
The Black Cats won 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light six months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
WOLVERHAMPTON WANDERERS vs. SUNDERLAND
WOLVES
Out: Enso Gonzalez (knee), Sam Johnstone (shoulder)
Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (neck)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti; Lima, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde; Armstrong
SUNDERLAND
Out: Romaine Mundle (hamstring)
Doubtful: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (unspecified)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey