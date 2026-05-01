Team News: Wolves vs. Sunderland injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 01 May 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 15:00

Already-relegated Wolverhampton Wanderers welcome top-seven outsiders Sunderland to Molineux for a Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.

The Black Cats won 2-0 in the reverse fixture at the Stadium of Light six months ago, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

WOLVES

Out: Enso Gonzalez (knee), Sam Johnstone (shoulder)

Doubtful: Ladislav Krejci (neck)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sa; Mosquera, S. Bueno, Toti; Lima, J. Gomes, Andre, H. Bueno; Mane, Bellegarde; Armstrong

SUNDERLAND

Out: Romaine Mundle (hamstring)

Doubtful: Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey