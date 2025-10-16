Sunderland vs. Wolves: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Ahead of Saturday's Premier League clash between Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers, Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head records and previous meetings between the two clubs.

Premier League basement club Wolverhampton Wanderers will be looking to claim their first top-flight win of the season when they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

Vitor Pereira’s side are the only Premier League team who are yet to celebrate a victory after seven games this term, though they did share the spoils with Tottenham Hotspur and Brighton & Hove Albion (both 1-1 draws) in their last two fixtures before the international break.

Meanwhile, Regis Le Bris’s men sit ninth in the table after accumulating 11 points since securing promotion from the Championship, but they suffered a 2-0 defeat at Manchester United in their most recent match a fortnight ago.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two teams.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 122

Sunderland wins: 49

Draws: 32

Wolverhampton Wanderers wins: 41

Sunderland and Wolverhampton Wanderers have faced each other a total of 122 times across all competitions and it is the Black Cats who marginally lead the overall head-to-head record having posted 49 wins to the Old Gold's 41, while 32 draws have been played out between the two clubs.

A total of 36 goals were scored across the first seven encounters between the two teams, and while Wolves won the very first battle by a 4-3 scoreline in the old Division One back in September 1890, Sunderland claims five victories during this period.

Both Sunderland and Wolves had their fair share of successes during their regular battles in Division One over the years. The Black Cats enjoyed a run of seven wins in 10 games (D2 L1) and scored 33 goals in the process between 1906 and 1937, while the Clarets responded by winning nine matches out of 12 (D3) between 1953 and 1968.

In the Premier League era (since 1992-93), Sunderland and Wolves have only played against each other six times in the top flight, with the Old Gold winning four of those matches in a row between May 2010 and December 2011 (D1 L1).

In fact, each of the first five Premier League meetings between the two clubs produced a total of 22 goals (Sunderland 10, Wolves 12), with both teams scoring on each occasion, before they played out a goalless stalemate at the Stadium of Light in April 2012.

Sunderland and Wolves have also butted heads in the Championship on six occasions, with the Black Cats winning three and drawing three, most recently beating the Old Gold 3-0 on home soil in May 2018.

Outside of league football, both teams have won two FA Cup ties each over the years, with Sunderland winning the most recent of those 2-0 in the quarter-finals of the 1955 competition, while the Black Cats also prevailed from the only EFL Cup tie between the two sides in 1982, thrashing Wolves 6-1 on aggregate in the second round.

Previous meetings

May 06, 2018: Sunderland 3-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Dec 09, 2017: Wolverhampton Wanderers 0-0 Sunderland (Championship)

Apr 14, 2012: Sunderland 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2011: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 14, 2011: Sunderland 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2010: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 09, 2010: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2009: Sunderland 5-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Apr 07, 2007: Sunderland 2-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Nov 24, 2006: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Feb 04, 2005: Wolverhampton Wanderers 1-1 Sunderland (Championship)

Nov 02, 2004: Sunderland 3-1 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Championship)

Last six Premier League meetings

Apr 14, 2012: Sunderland 0-0 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Dec 04, 2011: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 14, 2011: Sunderland 1-3 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

Nov 27, 2010: Wolverhampton Wanderers 3-2 Sunderland (Premier League)

May 09, 2010: Wolverhampton Wanderers 2-1 Sunderland (Premier League)

Sep 27, 2009: Sunderland 5-2 Wolverhampton Wanderers (Premier League)

