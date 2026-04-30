Sunderland lineup vs. Wolves: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Apr 2026 17:35 , Last updated: 30 Apr 2026 18:07

Sunderland could be boosted by the return of three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Wolverhampton Wanderers at Molineux.

While Romaine Mundle (hamstring) remains sidelined, head coach Regis Le Bris has revealed that Jocelin Ta Bi (ankle), Bertrand Traore (knee), Nilson Angulo (unspecified) may return to the first-team fold either this weekend or next weekend.

Following last week’s humbling 5-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest, Le Bris may consider making a couple of changes to his starting lineup. Goalkeeper Robin Roefs should remain between the sticks, though, despite making a mistake that lead to one of the goals.

Left-back Reinildo Mandava is likely to be recalled at the expense of Trai Hume, joining Omar Alderete, Daniel Ballard and Nodri Mukiele in the back four.

A midfield trio of captain Granit Xhaka, Noah Sadiki and Habib Diarra could remain intact, with Enzo Le Fee and either Chris Rigg or Chemsdine Talbi operating out wide.

No Premier League player has played more games without completing 90 minutes this season than Sunderland striker Wilson Isidor (29), who has been substituted in all 11 of his starts. He was benched against Forest last time out but will battle Brian Brobbey for a start up front this weekend.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Diarra, Le Fee; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Wolverhampton Wanderers could line up against Sunderland

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