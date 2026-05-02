Preview: Flamengo vs Vasco da Gama - prediction, team news, lineups

By Saikat Mandal | 02 May 2026 16:22

Maracana Stadium stages another derby between Flamengo and Vasco da Gama on Sunday in the 14th round of the Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A. Flamengo begin the weekend in second place with 26 points, six behind leaders Palmeiras, though they come into the clash after a turbulent week following a 1-1 draw with Estudiantes that was overshadowed by injuries and refereeing controversy.

Vasco, meanwhile, sit 10th on 16 points and arrive in encouraging form after their latest result. The side thrashed Olimpia 3-0 in the Copa Sudamericana, moved to the top of their group, and gained valuable confidence ahead of the derby.

Match preview

Leonardo Jardim's Flamengo had been on a hugely consistent run before midweek's draw with Estudiantes in the Libertadores. The side had won seven matches in a row, including a 4-0 thrashing of Atlético Mineiro in the previous round, with Pedro standing out in fine form. The forward has already racked up impressive numbers this season, increasing his goalscoring averages since the manager's arrival.

Since taking charge in March, Leonardo Jardim has lifted the team's output, achieving a high win ratio and greater collective organisation. The side have begun to control matches more effectively, with quick transitions and offensive efficiency. In 13 matches in charge of Flamengo, he has registered 10 wins, two draws and just one defeat.

Even so, the derby comes at a delicate moment because of significant absentees. Without key figures in midfield and with doubts in attack, Flamengo will need to adjust their structure. Without Arrascaeta and Paquetá, creative responsibility is likely to fall on players such as Nicolás de la Cruz and Jorginho, while the attacking sector retains its reference point in the number 9. The framework remains solid, though less fluid than in recent weeks.

© Iconsport / SUSA

On the other side, Vasco da Gama have endured a more inconsistent run in the Brasileirão. Under Renato Gaúcho, the team made a promising start but have wavered in recent matches. Late equalisers conceded and avoidable defeats have exposed their difficulty in maintaining consistency.

Despite that, Vasco arrive with renewed confidence after a strong recent showing in other competitions. The squad has demonstrated depth and the capacity to respond, something that could prove decisive in a derby. The coaching staff is banking on a more physically balanced side capable of competing at a high level.

The main issue continues to be the defensive system. The team concede frequently and struggle to hold on to leads. Against an attack as dynamic as Flamengo's, that issue becomes even more critical.

Renato Gaúcho is seeking to refine the team's positioning to limit the spaces available, particularly in transition. The aim is to provide better protection for goalkeeper Léo Jardim and to prevent the opposition from exploiting pace down the flanks. That adjustment, however, has yet to prove fully reliable.

The picture points to a derby of contrasts: a more structured Flamengo, even with absences, against a competitive but defensively vulnerable Vasco. The way each side handles those issues should set the tempo and decide the outcome of the contest.

Flamengo Brasileiro form:

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Flamengo form (all competitions):

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Vasco da Gama Brasileiro form:

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Vasco da Gama form (all competitions):

D L W W L W

Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Flamengo arrive at the derby with their longest list of absentees of the season. Arrascaeta suffered a fractured right collarbone against Estudiantes and has undergone surgery, with a projected recovery period of between six and 12 weeks. His absence is highly significant, as the midfielder had been decisive during the team's positive run.

In addition, Jorge Carrascal is serving a suspension imposed by the STJD, while Lucas Paquetá and Erick Pulgar remain sidelined with physical issues. Bruno Henrique is still a doubt after a foot injury, and Emerson Royal, who has a fractured nose, may play wearing a protective mask.

On the other hand, Léo Pereira and Léo Ortiz strengthen the defensive set-up. The former returns after a leg cut and recently completed 300 appearances for the club, while the latter was rested and comes back into the starting line-up. Even with notable absences, Flamengo retain a highly competitive base for the derby.

At Vasco, the main piece of news is the clearance of Thiago Mendes. The midfielder was acquitted by the STJD following criticism aimed at refereeing officials and should be available, despite still recovering from a sprained ankle. His presence is important both for his leadership and his attacking contribution.

Andrés Gómez also returns after being rested, while Cuiabano remains a doubt with a muscle injury. Should he miss out, Lucas Piton is likely to take over at left-back. Renato Gaúcho, for his part, can rely on a fresher squad after rotating his side in the Sudamericana.

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Léo Ortiz, Léo Pereira, Ayrton Lucas; Evertton Araújo, Jorginho, Nico de la Cruz; Gonzalo Plata, Pedro and Samuel Lino. Manager: Leonardo Jardim.

Vasco da Gama possible starting lineup:

Léo Jardim; Paulo Henrique, Saldivia, Robert Renan, Cuiabano (Lucas Piton); Cauan Barros, Tchê Tchê, Thiago Mendes; Nuno Moreira, Spinelli, Andrés Gómez. Manager: Renato Gaúcho.

We say: Flamengo 2-1 Vasco da Gama

Flamengo head into the derby with important absences in midfield, but they still retain considerable attacking strength. The home factor also favours Flamengo, who are unbeaten in their last 11 meetings with Vasco at the Maracana Stadium.

Vasco arrive in better physical condition and with a more complete squad than in previous rounds. Even so, Vasco's defensive instability throughout the season makes it difficult to trust them to hold a solid result. The overall picture points towards a match with chances at both ends, but with Flamengo holding the edge.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.