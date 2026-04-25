Preview: Atletico Mineiro vs Flamengo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Joshua Cole | 25 Apr 2026 21:59

Atletico Mineiro welcome Flamengo to Arena MRV on Sunday for a heavyweight Brasileiro clash, with the hosts aiming to stabilise their inconsistent campaign while the visitors look to extend their winning streak and strengthen their grip near the top of the table.

The contrast between the two sides could hardly be greater, as Atletico continue to battle inconsistency and off-field tension, while the visitors arrive in high spirits after a remarkable run of results.

Match preview

Atletico Mineiro head into this encounter sitting 12th in the standings with 14 points from 12 matches, having struggled to find rhythm in a campaign defined by inconsistency.

Their record of four wins, two draws and six defeats highlights that instability, with recent results perfectly illustrating the pattern – a win over Ceara, followed by a loss to Coritiba, and another victory against Juventud.

Despite progressing in the Copa do Brasil, the mood around the club remains tense, with reports of internal issues emerging in recent weeks.

Renan Lodi recently acknowledged problems behind the scenes, while Hulk also confirmed unrest within the squad and even hinted that his time at the club could be coming to an end, adding further uncertainty ahead of this clash.

Those off-field concerns, combined with their erratic performances on the pitch, leave Atletico in a vulnerable position as they prepare to face one of the most in-form teams in the country.

© Iconsport / SUSA / Icon Sport

Flamengo, by contrast, arrive in Belo Horizonte flying high, currently sitting second in the table with 23 points from 11 matches.

The visitors are in outstanding form, having put together a six-game winning streak across all competitions, most recently securing a 2-1 victory over Vitoria in the Copa do Brasil.

That run also includes wins over Bahia, Independiente Medellin, Fluminense, Cusco and Santos, underlining both their attacking strength and growing consistency under Leonardo Jardim.

Their recent dominance extends to this fixture as well, with Flamengo winning eight of the last 15 meetings between the sides, while also claiming four victories in their last five away games against Atletico Mineiro.

With momentum firmly on their side and confidence high, Flamengo will travel as clear favourites to continue their impressive run.

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

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Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

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Flamengo Brasileiro form:

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Flamengo form (all competitions):

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Team News

© Iconsport / SUSA

Atletico Mineiro will be without Renan Lodi, who is suspended following his red card in the last league match, while Patrick remains sidelined with a knee injury and is not expected back until May.

The hosts are otherwise expected to rely on experienced figures such as Hulk to lead the line, despite the uncertainty surrounding his future.

Flamengo also have suspension and injury concerns, with Jorge Carrascal unavailable after being sent off, while Lucas Paqueta is out with a thigh injury and Erick Pulgar continues his recovery from a shoulder problem.

Nevertheless, the visitors still possess significant depth, particularly in attacking areas, where Pedro is expected to spearhead the frontline after a strong start to the season.

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Tressoldi, Lyanco, Alonso; Franco, Maycon, Hugo; Reinier, Cuello, Hulk

Flamengo possible starting lineup:

Rossi; Varela, Ortiz, Pereira, Lucas; Araujo, Saul; Araujo, Arrascaeta, Lino; Pedro

We say: Atletico Mineiro 1-2 Flamengo

Flamengo’s exceptional form and superior squad depth make them favourites heading into this clash, even away from home.

Atletico Mineiro have enough quality to trouble the visitors, particularly in attack, but their inconsistency and off-field distractions could prove costly against a side playing with confidence and momentum.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.