Preview: Santos vs Atletico Mineiro - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adepoju Marvellous | 10 Apr 2026 13:34 , Last updated: 10 Apr 2026 13:40

Santos and Atletico Mineiro face off on Sunday at Estadio Urbano Caldeira in round 10 of the 2026 Brasileiro season.

Both teams have endured inconsistent league campaigns so far and enter this weekend’s clash under pressure after suffering defeats in their respective Copa Sudamericana openers.

Santos travelled to Ecuador to face Deportivo Cuenca and suffered a 1-0 defeat, with an own goal proving decisive. The Peixe were without Neymar for that match, but the forward is expected to return to the squad this weekend.

Meanwhile, Atletico Mineiro also faltered in their Sudamericana curtain-raiser, losing 2-1 to Puerto Cabello in Venezuela, and are equally eager to bounce back.

Match preview

Santos have endured a well-below-par 2026 season. Alexi Stival’s men have played 20 matches, recording eight defeats, seven draws and just five wins. The Alvinegro Praiano, who are competing in three of four scheduled competitions this calendar year, are going through a difficult spell.

In the Paulista, Santos were eliminated at the quarter-final stage, and in the Brasileiro, they sit as low as 15th place. Santos have picked up 10 points from 10 league outings, with two wins, four draws and four defeats.

They have scored 13 goals and conceded 16 — figures that reflect an inconsistent campaign to date — and were also beaten on their Copa Sudamericana opener last Wednesday, losing 1-0 away to Deportivo Cuenca.

Santos suffered a 3-1 defeat in their last league outing against Flamengo. Despite taking the lead, they were pegged back and ultimately undone by a second-half turnaround. The club’s recent form is concerning: just one win in their last seven matches, with three defeats in their last five.

The form and availability of star man Neymar, who has his sights set on the World Cup further complicates things for Sunday's hosts. The forward missed the Flamengo defeat through suspension but is in contention to face Atletico Mineiro.

At home, Santos have the 11th-best record in the division, with two wins, two draws, and one defeat. They will be looking to bounce back and move further clear of the relegation zone.

Like their upcoming opponents, Atletico endured a disappointing start to their Copa Sudamericana campaign. Eduardo Dominguez’s men travelled to Venezuela and suffered a 2-1 defeat to Puerto Cabello, although they rested most of their key players for the trip.

That defeat ended a run of two straight wins in the Brasileiro—a 4-0 away victory over Chapecoense and a 2-1 win against Athletico Paranaense at the Arena MRV. However, Atletico's overall record this year remains modest: just seven wins, nine draws, and six defeats, a win rate of 32%.

In the Brasileiro, O Galo are attempting to climb the table and currently sit eighth, with 14 points from 10 matches (four wins, two draws, and four defeats)—a balanced record reflected in their goals tally of 14 scored and 12 conceded.

Away from home, however, Atletico remain inconsistent. Sunday’s visitors took a while to secure their first away win of the season, and even after the emphatic victory over Chapecoense, their form on the road remains patchy.

They currently have only the 12th-best away record in the division, with one win and four defeats on their travels, but will look to build on a strong recent head-to-head record against Santos to claim another three points.

Santos Brasileiro form:

D

D

L

D

W

L

Santos form (all competitions):

D

L

D

W

L

L

Atletico Mineiro Brasileiro form:

W

L

W

L

W

W

Atletico Mineiro form (all competitions):

L

W

L

W

W

L

Team News

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Santos manager Stival is expected to welcome Neymar back into the squad. The forward, who was rested for the trip to Ecuador, is fit and should return to lead the attack against Atletico Mineiro.

However, three Santos players remain unavailable. Alvaro Barreal is suspended after picking up his third yellow card and is likely to be replaced by Moises. Gabriel Menino remains sidelined with a thigh injury, while Vinicius Lira - recovering from knee ligament surgery - is also ruled out.

Atletico, meanwhile, are boosted by the return of five key players for the Santos clash. Hulk, Renan Lodi, Alan Franco, Ruan Tressoldi, and Vitor Hugo all missed the trip to Venezuela and remained in Belo Horizonte, but will rejoin the squad in Sao Paulo ahead of the game at Vila Belmiro.

Eduardo Dominguez is still without midfielder Patrick, who continues his recovery from a knee injury. O Galo are therefore expected to field a near full-strength side.

Santos possible starting lineup:

Gabriel; Ze Ivaldo, Verissimo, Luan, Escobar; Oliva, Gustavo; Moises, Thaciano, Neymar; Rony

Atletico Mineiro possible starting lineup:

Everson; Natanael, Ruan Tressoldi, Vitor Hugo, Lodi; Victor Hugo, Tomas, Franco, Cuello; Hulk, Reinier

We say: Santos 1-0 Atletico Mineiro

Santos will receive a decisive boost with Neymar's return. Beyond his individual quality, his presence elevates the team's creative ceiling and transforms the dynamics of the attack, adding a match-winning dimension in tight, evenly contested games.

With Neymar on the pitch, Santos tends to control possession more effectively and generate high-quality chances — something that will be fundamental against a strong opponent.

Playing at home and with that emotional and technical advantage on their side, the Peixe have every reason to impose themselves and take all three points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.